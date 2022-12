In the US calendar , the focus will be on the US Goods Trade Balance, Housing prices, and the Dallas Fed Manufacturing Index, although the impact on currencies is likely to be limited.

In a thin post-Christmas market, Japanese figures have been mixed, with employment data showing slightly better than expected readings, while retail consumption eased to 2.6% in November, below the consensus 2.8% and the 4.4% reading seen in October.

On the other hand, the US Dollar is trimming losses against its main rivals following a soft week opening amid the risk appetite triggered by the Chinese Government’s decision to scrap quarantine for inbound travelers.

The Governor of the Bank of Japan, Haruhiko Kuroda dismissed on Monday any chance of a near-term exit from the bank’s ultra-expansive monetary policy, increasing negative pressure on the Japanese Yen. Such speculation has been going on in the markets since the bank relaxed its yield curve control.

The US Dollar seems to be shrugging off the previous soft tone, with the USD/JPY pushing higher in Tuesday’s European session, to breach recent highs at 133.15 and hit fresh one-week highs near 133.40.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.