USD/JPY probes 107.00 after BOJ decision

- USD/JPY remains on the back foot, with mild upticks, after the BOJ decision.
- BOJ held monetary policy unchanged, increased pace of ETF buying.
- Fed surprised markets with a rate cut and QE, no FOMC this week.
- COVID-19 headlines, central-bankers’ moves will be the key.
USD/JPY seesaws around 107.00, down 0.88%, after the BOJ refrained from rate cut ahead of the European open on Monday.
The US Federal Reserve (Fed) announced a surprise rate cut to 0.25% while also keeping tabs ope for $700 billion of Quantitative Easing (QE). With this, the Fed policymakers signaled that there won’t be any Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) during this week, which was earlier scheduled for Wednesday.
Additionally, the RBA signaled it will purchase bonds while holding a special meeting on Thursday whereas RBNZ finally joined the league of major central bankers that offered major rate cuts to counter the coronavirus (COVID-19). Furthermore, New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern recently crossed wires while saying to announce ‘business continuity’ package on Tuesday.
On the contrary, China’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said that China's economy remains resilient despite the impact of coronavirus. The comments came after January-February month Retail Sales and Industrial Production disappointed markets.
Risk-tone remains under pressure with the US 10-year treasury yields on the back foot around 0.673% while stocks in Asia register mild losses amid pandemic fears.
Moving on, the USD/JPY pair is a risk barometer, macros and risk catalysts, like virus headlines and central bank moves, will be closely observed for fresh impulse.
Technical Analysis
While 10-day SMA, near 105.85, offers immediate support to the pair, buyers will look for entry beyond 108.25, comprising 200-day SMA.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|106.79
|Today Daily Change
|-1.17
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.08
|Today daily open
|107.96
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|108.18
|Daily SMA50
|108.97
|Daily SMA100
|108.96
|Daily SMA200
|108.27
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|108.51
|Previous Daily Low
|104.51
|Previous Weekly High
|108.51
|Previous Weekly Low
|101.18
|Previous Monthly High
|112.23
|Previous Monthly Low
|107.51
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|106.98
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|106.03
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|105.47
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|102.99
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|101.47
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|109.47
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|110.99
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|113.47
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
