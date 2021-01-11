- US Dollar extends gains versus Yen; Wall Street indexes bounce after opening.
- USD/JPY gains for the fourth consecutive day, eyes the 100-day SMA.
The USD/JPY extended the move to the upside following the beginning of the American session and climbed to 104.39, reaching the highest level since December 10. It remains near the highs, holding a strong bullish tone and posting the fourth consecutive gain.
A stronger greenback continues to boost the pair. The US Dollar Index is at weekly highs above 90.50. The political turmoil and the latest round of economic data did not affect the dollar.
In Wall Street, main indexes opened are down on Monday, but significantly off lows. The Dow Jones drops by 0.37% and the Nasdaq by 0.85%. After the opening bell, both indexes rebounded, and the yen weakened.
A critical support for the rally of the dollar that started last week is higher US yields. The 10-year hit earlier at 1.136%, the highest level since the March spike.
From a technical perspective, the USD/JPY holds a positive tone in the short-term but still moves below an eight-month downtrend line, currently around 104.70, at the same level the 100-day simple moving average is seen. A break clearly above 104.70 could remove the negative bias, suggesting more gains ahead.
Technical levels
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|104.28
|Today Daily Change
|0.34
|Today Daily Change %
|0.33
|Today daily open
|103.94
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|103.46
|Daily SMA50
|103.99
|Daily SMA100
|104.74
|Daily SMA200
|105.93
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|104.09
|Previous Daily Low
|103.6
|Previous Weekly High
|104.09
|Previous Weekly Low
|102.59
|Previous Monthly High
|104.75
|Previous Monthly Low
|102.88
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|103.91
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|103.79
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|103.66
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|103.39
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|103.17
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|104.15
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|104.37
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|104.64
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls below 1.22 amid rising US yields, risk-off mood
EUR/USD has dropped below 1.22, the lowest in three weeks. Rising US yields and the Fed's reluctance to act are boosting the dollar. Covid developments are eyed.
GBP/USD recovers 1.3500 amid easing dollar’s demand
The GBP/USD pair bounced from a daily low of 1.3450 to trade above the 1.3500 mark. Equities off daily lows putting some pressure on the greenback.
XAU/USD remains vulnerable despite goodish intraday bounce
Gold stalled its recent bearish slide to over one-month lows and staged a goodish intraday bounce from the vicinity of the $1820 support area. The commodity was last seen oscillating in a narrow trading band around the $1850 region, nearly unchanged for the day.
Bitcoin correction will spur buyer action
Crypto market participants expected Bitcoin and altcoins to correct after exceeding $30K, but in fact, profit-taking started after $40K. The 46% rise since the beginning of the year has created a huge demand for profit-taking by market participants with short-term targets.
US Dollar Index: Next on the upside emerges 91.00
After bottoming out in fresh lows around 89.20 last Wednesday, the dollar managed to regain (now) important buying attention and extends the move past the 90.00 level o Monday.