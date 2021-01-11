  • US Dollar extends gains versus Yen; Wall Street indexes bounce after opening.
  • USD/JPY gains for the fourth consecutive day, eyes the 100-day SMA.

The USD/JPY extended the move to the upside following the beginning of the American session and climbed to 104.39, reaching the highest level since December 10. It remains near the highs, holding a strong bullish tone and posting the fourth consecutive gain.

A stronger greenback continues to boost the pair. The US Dollar Index is at weekly highs above 90.50. The political turmoil and the latest round of economic data did not affect the dollar.

In Wall Street, main indexes opened are down on Monday, but significantly off lows. The Dow Jones drops by 0.37% and the Nasdaq by 0.85%. After the opening bell, both indexes rebounded, and the yen weakened.

A critical support for the rally of the dollar that started last week is higher US yields. The 10-year hit earlier at 1.136%, the highest level since the March spike.

From a technical perspective, the USD/JPY holds a positive tone in the short-term but still moves below an eight-month downtrend line, currently around 104.70, at the same level the 100-day simple moving average is seen. A break clearly above 104.70 could remove the negative bias, suggesting more gains ahead.

Technical levels

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 104.28
Today Daily Change 0.34
Today Daily Change % 0.33
Today daily open 103.94
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 103.46
Daily SMA50 103.99
Daily SMA100 104.74
Daily SMA200 105.93
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 104.09
Previous Daily Low 103.6
Previous Weekly High 104.09
Previous Weekly Low 102.59
Previous Monthly High 104.75
Previous Monthly Low 102.88
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 103.91
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 103.79
Daily Pivot Point S1 103.66
Daily Pivot Point S2 103.39
Daily Pivot Point S3 103.17
Daily Pivot Point R1 104.15
Daily Pivot Point R2 104.37
Daily Pivot Point R3 104.64

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

