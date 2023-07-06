USD/JPY prints fresh weekly low near 144.00 as intervention fears loom, US Dollar accelerates

- USD/JPY has printed a fresh weekly low around 144.00 as fears of BoJ’s intervention have elevated.
- Contrary to the sell-off in the USD/JPY pair, the US Dollar Index has printed a fresh four-day high at 103.40.
- FOMC minutes conveyed that policymakers were mixed between a small interest rate hike and a skip.
The USD/JPY pair has slipped sharply to near 144.00 in the Tokyo session. The asset has registered a fresh weekly low at 143.92 as fears of intervention in the currency market by the Bank of Japan (BoJ) have soared.
S&P500 futures have posted significant losses in the Asian session. US equities also faced selling pressure on Wednesday after a holiday mood amid uncertainty propelled ahead of the quarterly result season. Investors are not anticipating overall decent improvement as monetary policy remained extremely tight by the Federal Reserve (Fed) and commercial banks maintained tight credit conditions to protect asset quality in a turbulent environment.
Contrary to the sell-off in the USD/JPY pair, the US Dollar Index has printed a fresh four-day high at 103.40 as investors are confident that an interest rate hike by 25 basis points (bps) from the Fed cannot be ruled out.
Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes released on Wednesday conveyed that policymakers were mixed between a small interest rate hike and a skip. Fed policymakers are uncertain about the economic outlook considering that inflation is still elevated and will take time to reach the 2% target.
Meanwhile, fears of intervention in the FX domain by the BoJ or Japanese diplomats have elevated as the Japanese Yen has depreciated to 145.00 against the US Dollar. Earlier, a poll from Reuters showed that Japanese diplomats could intervene in the FX domain if the Japanese Yen depreciates to 145.00 against the US Dollar.
In addition to a Reuters poll, Japan's top financial diplomat Masato Kanda said this week that authorities were in close contact with US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and other overseas officials "almost every day" on currencies and broader financial markets, as reported by Reuters.
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|143.97
|Today Daily Change
|-0.69
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.48
|Today daily open
|144.66
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|142.37
|Daily SMA50
|139.44
|Daily SMA100
|136.62
|Daily SMA200
|137.24
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|144.74
|Previous Daily Low
|144.08
|Previous Weekly High
|145.07
|Previous Weekly Low
|142.94
|Previous Monthly High
|145.07
|Previous Monthly Low
|138.43
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|144.49
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|144.33
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|144.25
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|143.84
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|143.59
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|144.9
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|145.15
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|145.56
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
