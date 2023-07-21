USD/JPY prints four-day winning streak above 140.00 despite upbeat Japan inflation, sluggish yields

- USD/JPY edges higher around the weekly top after four-day uptrend.
- Japan National CPI improves in June but defense of BoJ policy keeps Yen pair buyers hopeful.
- Yields struggle to defend previous day’s run-up amid light calendar, pre-Fed anxiety.
- Next week’s monetary policy announcements will be crucial for clear directions, Reuters poll suggests no YCC tweak by BoJ.
USD/JPY clings to mild gains around 140.15-20 as it seesaws near the weekly top while rising for the fourth consecutive day ahead of Friday’s European session. In doing so, the Yen pair braces for the first weekly gain in three while ignoring upbeat Japan inflation and softer yields amid dovish concerns about the Bank of Japan (BoJ).
As per the latest Reuters poll, conducted between July 10 and 19, more than 75% of respondents favor the BoJ’s inaction during the next week’s monetary policy meeting. In doing so, the Japanese central bank won’t even alter the Yield Curve Control (YCC) policy, signals the survey report.
Earlier in the day, Japan inflation per the National Consumer Price Index (CPI), for June rose to 3.3% YoY from 3.2% versus 3.5% expected. Further details unveil that the National CPI ex Fresh Food matches 3.3% YoY forecasts, improving from 3.2% prior, whereas the National CPI ex Food, Energy eases to 4.2% expected figures compared to 4.3% previous readings.
On Thursday, the Japanese government announced a downward revision of the Asian major’s Financial Year (FY) 2023-24 growth forecasts to 1.3% versus the previously expected 1.5% figures. Also, Japan Prime Minister (PM) Fumio Kishida defends the dovish concerns about the Bank of Japan (BoJ) by showing readiness to create a society where wage hikes become a norm.
That said, the US Dollar Index (DXY) jumped the most in a month to refresh the weekly top the previous day before recently retreating to 100.80. In doing so, the greenback’s gauge versus the six major currencies portrays the market’s positioning for the next week’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) monetary policy meeting announcements after cheering mostly upbeat US job clues. That said, US Initial Jobless Claims dropped to 228K for the week ended on July 14, the lowest since May, versus 237K prior and 242K market forecasts.
On a different page, the Wall Street benchmark closed in the red amid the downbeat performance of energy and technology shares, which in turn exerts downside pressure on Japan’s Nikkei 225 but the S&P500 Futures remain indecisive after reversing from the yearly high. Further, the US Treasury bond yields refreshed their weekly highs the previous day and propelled the US Dollar before the latest retreat.
Looking ahead, a light calendar may restrict immediate USD/JPY moves before the next week’s monetary policy meetings of the Fed and the BoJ. However, the risk catalysts may entertain the traders.
Technical analysis
Although the 200-DMA puts a floor under the USD/JPY prices near 136.90, the Yen pair’s immediate upside appears guarded by the 50-DMA hurdle of 140.60.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|140.14
|Today Daily Change
|0.06
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04%
|Today daily open
|140.08
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|141.96
|Daily SMA50
|140.51
|Daily SMA100
|137.14
|Daily SMA200
|136.95
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|140.5
|Previous Daily Low
|139.11
|Previous Weekly High
|143
|Previous Weekly Low
|137.24
|Previous Monthly High
|145.07
|Previous Monthly Low
|138.43
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|139.97
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|139.64
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|139.29
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|138.51
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|137.91
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|140.68
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|141.28
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|142.07
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
