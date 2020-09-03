USD/JPY prints four-day winning streak above 106.00 amid market optimism over Abenomics

- USD/JPY probes weekly high flashed on Wednesday after recently bouncing off 106.12.
- Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga is up for running as a national leader, suggesting a long future of the Abenomics.
- BOJ’s Wakatabe also suggested further easing the previous day.
- Risk catalysts remain mostly optimistic despite the Beijing-Washington tussle, American numbers will be the key following the latest gains of the USD.
USD/JPY takes the bids near 106.25 as markets in Tokyo open for Thursday’s trading. In doing so, the yen pair rises for the fourth day in a row while consolidating heavy losses marked on Friday. The major has recently been favored by the odds of continuous easy money policies for Japan as well as the US dollar gains. Even so, traders remain cautious ahead of today’s US ISM Services PMI and Friday’s US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP), not to forget September 14 elections in Japan.
PM Abe will be remembered despite stepping down…
Although Japan’s Prime Minister (PM) Shinzo Abe cited health concerns to resign and trigger political uncertainty in the Asian major, most candidates who filed for the national leadership contest respect the Abenomics as the key driver of the economic growth. The latest one in the line is Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga. Earlier, the ex-Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) heavyweights – Former Foreign Minister Kishida Fumio and Former LDP Secretary-General Ishiba Shigeru – have already declared their candidacy.
Not only the fiscal policies but the monetary policy framework is likely to remain easy as the world’s third-largest economy struggles amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis. Although Japan reported the third-lowest daily tally in a month, as per Kyodo News, the economic impact of the pandemic is widespread. The same pushed BOJ Deputy Governor Masazumi Wakatabe to stay dovish the previous day.
Other than the easy money talks, sustained recovery in the US dollar and the run-up in the global equities are additional reasons for the bulls to remain happy. The US currently stretched its pullback from 28-month despite downbeat ADP Employment Change and Sino-American tension whereas the S&P 500 refreshed record high the previous day. Additionally, Nikkei 225 is also rising over 1.0% and S&P Futures seesaw around the record high near 3,580 flashed on Wednesday.
While risk catalysts are likely to remain on the driver’s seat, today’s US ISM Services PMI can entertain the momentum traders ahead of tomorrow’s job numbers.
Technical analysis
50-day EMA near 106.40 becomes an immediate upside barrier for the pair traders to watch ahead while the fresh selling isn’t expected until the quote stays beyond 106.09 level comprising 21-day EMA.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|106.24
|Today Daily Change
|0.05
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05%
|Today daily open
|106.19
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|106.09
|Daily SMA50
|106.47
|Daily SMA100
|106.95
|Daily SMA200
|107.94
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|106.3
|Previous Daily Low
|105.85
|Previous Weekly High
|106.95
|Previous Weekly Low
|105.2
|Previous Monthly High
|107.05
|Previous Monthly Low
|105.1
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|106.13
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|106.02
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|105.93
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|105.67
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|105.48
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|106.37
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|106.56
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|106.82
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD off the lows, above.7300 on upbeat Chinese Caixin Services PMI
AUD/USD looks to extend the bounce from daily lows of 0.7311 after Chinese Caixin Services PMI surprised to the upside. The aussie shows some signs of life amid a pause in the dollar rebound and a better market mood.
USD/JPY prints four-day winning streak above 106.00 amid market optimism over Abenomics
USD/JPY probes weekly high flashed on Wednesday after recently bouncing off 106.12. Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga is up for running as a national leader, suggesting a long future of the Abenomics.
Gold keeps losses below 21-day SMA to attack $1,940
Gold fails to keep the bounces off Wednesday’s low of $1,932.73, drops for the second day in a row. The yellow metal marked the biggest losses since August 19 the previous day as the US dollar index (DXY) rose for the second day.
WTI consolidates the biggest losses in 10 weeks to attack $42.00
WTI keeps pullback from $41.43, the lowest level in one month. Heavy draw in EIA inventories couldn’t disappoint energy bears amid chatters concerning Iraq’s push for exemption from OPEC+ output cut.
EUR, AUD tumble sharply on US Dollar gains
The record breaking moves in the S&P 500 has drawn investors into US assets and in turn the USD. The dollar extended its gains against all of the major currencies on Wed with euro and the AUD experiencing the steepest declines.