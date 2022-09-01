- USD/JPY has printed a fresh 24-year high at 139.44 amid firmer DXY.
- The US ISM PMI is expected to trim to 52 vs. 52.8 recorded earlier.
- The announcement of 357th JGBs for an extended period has weakened the yen bulls.
The USD/JPY pair is displaying a juggernaut upside move and has printed an intraday high of 139.44 in the early Tokyo session. The asset has picked significant bids after overstepping the crucial resistance of 139.00. The major is advancing vigorously and has printed a fresh 24-year high at 139.44 high ahead of the release of the US ISM Manufacturing PMI.
As per the market consensus, the US ISM Manufacturing PMI will land at 52, lower than the prior release of 52.8. No doubt, soaring price pressures have escalated interest rates significantly and have trimmed the overall demand. Therefore, the corporate sector is taking second thoughts while investing in new opportunities and capacity expansion plans. This has scaled down expectations for Manufacturing PMI.
The US dollar index (DXY) is aiming to recapture the round-level hurdle of 109.00 despite lower consensus for the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP). The economic data is expected to decline to 300k against the prior release of 528k. As the Federal Reserve (Fed) already warned about softening labor market at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium, investors are not punishing the DXY.
On the Tokyo front, yen bulls will keep their eyes on commentary on the monetary policy meeting in September. Bank of Japan (BOJ)’s member Junko Nakagawa held economic data crucial for discussion on the continuation of prudent policy in September’s meeting. More significantly, the announcement of delivering the cheapest Japanese Government Bonds (JGBs) consecutively for the 357th time for an extended period of time has weakened the yen bulls.
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|139.33
|Today Daily Change
|0.37
|Today Daily Change %
|0.27
|Today daily open
|138.96
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|135.75
|Daily SMA50
|135.94
|Daily SMA100
|133.05
|Daily SMA200
|124.72
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|139.01
|Previous Daily Low
|138.27
|Previous Weekly High
|137.76
|Previous Weekly Low
|135.81
|Previous Monthly High
|139.08
|Previous Monthly Low
|130.4
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|138.73
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|138.55
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|138.49
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|138.01
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|137.75
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|139.22
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|139.48
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|139.96
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
