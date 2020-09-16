USD/JPY Price Analysis: Weakens farther below 105.00 mark, fresh multi-week lows ahead of FOMC

- USD/JPY prolonged its bearish trend and tumbled to multi-week lows, below 105.00 mark.
- Extremely oversold conditions on hourly charts warrant some caution for bearish traders.
- Any attempted bounce back above the 105.00 mark might be seen as a selling opportunity.
The USD/JPY pair witnessed some heavy selling for the third consecutive session on Wednesday and dived to seven-week lows, around the 104.80 region in the last hour.
A sustained breakthrough the 105.40 horizontal support was seen as a key trigger for bearish traders. A subsequent weakness below the key 105.00 psychological mark might have already set the stage for an extension of the depreciating move.
However, technical indicators on hourly charts are already flashing oversold conditions and warrant some caution for bearish traders. That said, negative oscillators on the daily chart support prospects for a further near-term downside.
Hence, any attempted bounce back above the 105.00 mark might still be seen as a selling opportunity amid expectations that the Fed will stick to its ultra-accommodative policy stance. This should cap the upside near the 105.40 support breakpoint.
Some follow-through selling below the 104.70 level will reaffirm the bearish outlook. The pair might then accelerate the downfall towards July monthly swing lows, around the 104.20 region, before eventually sliding below the 104.00 mark.
USD/JPY 4-hourly chart
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|104.85
|Today Daily Change
|-0.59
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.56
|Today daily open
|105.44
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|106.02
|Daily SMA50
|106.22
|Daily SMA100
|106.81
|Daily SMA200
|107.81
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|105.82
|Previous Daily Low
|105.3
|Previous Weekly High
|106.38
|Previous Weekly Low
|105.79
|Previous Monthly High
|107.05
|Previous Monthly Low
|105.1
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|105.5
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|105.62
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|105.22
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|105.01
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|104.71
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|105.74
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|106.03
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|106.25
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
