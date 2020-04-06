USD/JPY is stabilizing above the 107.00 handle.

The level to beat for buyers is the 110.00 resistance.

USD/JPY daily chart

USD/JPY is trading above the main SMAs as the market is attempting to stabilize above the 107.00 handle amid better market mood with major stock indices up at the start of the new week.

USD/JPY four-hour chart

USD/JPY is trading above the 108.70 support and the main SMAs on the four-hour chart as bulls are looking for a continuation up en route to the 110.00, 111.00 and 111.70 resistance levels on the way up. Support can be expected near the 108.70, 108.00 and 107.00 levels.

Additional key levels