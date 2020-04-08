USD/JPY Price Analysis: US dollar taking a breather near 109.00 figure vs. Japanese yen

  • USD/JPY consolidates gains near the 109.00 figure. 
  • The level to beat for bulls is the 109.50 resistance.
 

USD/JPY daily chart

 
USD/JPY is trading above the 200 SMA on the daily chart as the quote is trying to stabilize above the 107.00 level amidst better market mood. 
 

USD/JPY four-hour chart

 
The bull trend remains intact as the market trades above the 108.70 support level and the 50/200 SMAs on the four chart. Bulls are likely looking for a break above the 109.50 resistance which would open the doors to the 110.00 and 111.00 handle on the way up while support can emerge near 108.70, 108.00 ad 107.00 price levels.  
 

Additional key levels

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 108.81
Today Daily Change 0.04
Today Daily Change % 0.04
Today daily open 108.77
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 108.43
Daily SMA50 108.77
Daily SMA100 108.98
Daily SMA200 108.34
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 109.28
Previous Daily Low 108.67
Previous Weekly High 108.73
Previous Weekly Low 106.92
Previous Monthly High 111.72
Previous Monthly Low 101.18
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 108.9
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 109.05
Daily Pivot Point S1 108.54
Daily Pivot Point S2 108.3
Daily Pivot Point S3 107.93
Daily Pivot Point R1 109.14
Daily Pivot Point R2 109.52
Daily Pivot Point R3 109.75

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

