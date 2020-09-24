USD/JPY Price Analysis: This could be the bull's last dance in the 105, eyes on 103.50s

- USD/JPY is stalling at market structure are bears looking for an opportunity to the downside.
- Bulls might have some upside to go yet, but the air will be getting thinner at those heights.
USD/JPY is drawing in attention considering the level it has reached in recent trade since the break of the 105 figure.
As per yesterday's analysis, USD/JPY has run to the 105.40/50s target:
Current market
The question is, where now?
According to the market structure, there is resistance at this juncture which could give rise to a test of support in the lower end of the 105 area:
On the other hand, this could be the last dance for the bulls for some time.
Failures here will open the prospect of a continuation of the deterioration of the pair towards a 103.50 target:
DXY has run too far too soon, maybe?
However, while this may fit the US election's hedge narrative, from a technical standpoint, there are upside arguments for the dollar long term:
For the meantime, however, there is room for a correction to that 61.8% Fib retracement which would give rise to some downside in USD/JPY.
A 5-wave analysis offers some give at this juncture to a test of 93.59 before 95.50 can be achieved in the DXY.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
