USD/JPY Price Analysis: The price has bounced of an old congestion area at 105.80

- USD/JPY has fallen 0.14% on Wednesday despite a nice move higher last week.
- There could be some sideways movement to come now as the price is stuck between two levels.
USD/JPY 4-hour chart
USD/JPY has moved back into the middle of a very congested area and met some offers. The pair is normally correlated to the risk environment and at the moment stocks are very mixed. This is due to the fact that there is an upcoming US election and the White House is struggling to put together a stimulus bill. This Friday, things could get pretty volatile as the market will get the latest non-farm payroll figures and the pair is likely to stay pretty static until then.
The chart shows how strong the black line at 105.80 is. This is the key area within the consolidation as the price reacted around the zone at least nine times on the chart alone. The level now in focus is the support level at 105.20 if this level is broken then there could be a more sustained move to the downside.
The indicators will now be back in their familiar mid-zones as the market had been in a sideways consolidation for some time before the move lower towards 104.00. If anything they are slightly bearish as the MACD histogram is red and the Relative Strength Index is moving towards 50 again. Overall, it seems we need another shake out and much will depend on the data towards the end of the week.
Additional levels
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|105.47
|Today Daily Change
|-0.19
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.18
|Today daily open
|105.66
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|105.6
|Daily SMA50
|105.82
|Daily SMA100
|106.65
|Daily SMA200
|107.6
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|105.73
|Previous Daily Low
|105.34
|Previous Weekly High
|105.7
|Previous Weekly Low
|104
|Previous Monthly High
|107.05
|Previous Monthly Low
|105.1
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|105.58
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|105.49
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|105.42
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|105.19
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|105.03
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|105.81
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|105.97
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|106.21
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
