USD/JPY Price Analysis: The pair is now back in line after a brief test below 107.00

NEWS | | By Rajan Dhall, MSTA
  • USD/JPY trades 0.37% higher on Wednesday and resumes its consolidation.
  • The pair is now testing a previously broken trendline.

USD/JPY 4-hour chart

USD/JPY is trading higher in the session despite the dollar struggling against most of its major counterparts. The pair usually tracks the major bourses around the world but recently there has been a disconnect but today the S&P and Dow are trading higher but the Nasdaq is lower on the session. 

Looking closer at the chart, the key feature is the breakout and retest of the black downward sloping trendline. This could indicate that the pair might be on the move higher. If this is the case the purple resistance at 107.40 could be a key factor. The price has bounced off the zone three times already. On the downside, the green level at 106.68 is the next support area. This is now a key consolidation and a break in either direction could help us determine the future path of the pair. 

Looking at the indicators, they are looking pretty mixed. The Relative Strength Index is right at the 50 level as lacks any clear direction. The MACD histogram is red but sloping like it could break into the green. The MACD signal lines are below the mid-point which indicates that the price is still in a downtrend. 

USD/JPY technical analysis

Additional levels

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 107.2
Today Daily Change 0.39
Today Daily Change % 0.37
Today daily open 106.81
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 107.28
Daily SMA50 107.47
Daily SMA100 107.53
Daily SMA200 108.37
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 107.37
Previous Daily Low 106.68
Previous Weekly High 107.44
Previous Weekly Low 106.67
Previous Monthly High 109.85
Previous Monthly Low 106.08
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 106.94
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 107.11
Daily Pivot Point S1 106.54
Daily Pivot Point S2 106.27
Daily Pivot Point S3 105.85
Daily Pivot Point R1 107.22
Daily Pivot Point R2 107.64
Daily Pivot Point R3 107.91

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

