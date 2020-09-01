USD/JPY Price Analysis: The pair is flirting with 106.00 as the dollar makes a small comeback

- USD/JPY has just moved above flat again and is trying to crack 106.00.
- There are a couple of bullish signs and the next major resistance is at 106.20.
USD/JPY 4-hour chart
USD/JPY has been slowly pushing away from its lows after the resignation of former Japanese PM Abe. The vote to replace Abe is set for 14th September and his right-hand man Yoshihide Suga looks like the front runner for the role.
Having said that the pair has not even retraced 50% of the move lower. A break above the green resistance point of 106.20 would be a good signal for a test of 107.00. On the downside, the key support zone resides at 105.25. There is also a black upward sloping trendline that could provide some support and this is currently just above the aforementioned support.
The indicators are just slightly bullish at the moment as the MACD histogram has just moved into the green. Despite this, the signal lines are below the midpoint and this is a bearish signal. The Relative Strength Index is just above the 50 middle point and is sloping higher.
The current trend is still sideways at the moment. On the daily chart, 104.18 is the main low but if the bulls can break and hang on to 106.00 leading into Friday's non-farm payrolls we could be in for an interesting end to the week.
Additional levels
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|105.97
|Today Daily Change
|0.06
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06
|Today daily open
|105.91
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|106.05
|Daily SMA50
|106.5
|Daily SMA100
|106.97
|Daily SMA200
|107.97
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|106.1
|Previous Daily Low
|105.29
|Previous Weekly High
|106.95
|Previous Weekly Low
|105.2
|Previous Monthly High
|107.05
|Previous Monthly Low
|105.1
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|105.79
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|105.6
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|105.44
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|104.96
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|104.63
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|106.24
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|106.57
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|107.04
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
