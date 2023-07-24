USD/JPY Price Analysis: The next hurdle is seen at the 142.00 zone

- USD/JPY consolidates its recent gains above the 141.50 mark heading into the European session.
- The critical resistance zone is located at 141.95–142.00; 140.85 acts as an immediate support level.
- The Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands above 50, indicating bullish territory.
The USD/JPY pair consolidates its recent gains heading into the European session on Monday. Market players prefer to wait to be sidelined ahead of the Federal Reserve's (Fed) and Bank of Japan's (BoJ) monetary policy decisions. The major pair currently trades near 141.50, down 0.22% on the day.
USD/JPY has edged higher after Reuters reported that the BoJ will likely maintain the easy-money and yield control policies in the July meeting. On the other hand, the Fed will announce its monetary policy decision on Wednesday. The market expected a 25 basis point (bps) rate hike. This, in turn, led to the weakening of the Japanese Yen against its major rivals due to monetary policy divergences between the BoJ and Fed.
According to the one-hour chart, Any meaningful follow-through buying beyond 141.65 could pave the way to the next hurdle at the 141.95–142.00 zone, highlighting a psychological round mark and the upper boundary of the Bollinger Band. The additional upside filter to watch is 142.10 (Low of July 7), followed by the 143.00 area (a psychological round mark, High of July 10). The next barrier to watch is at 143.55 (High of July 10).
On the flip side, a break below 141.35 would expose to 140.85, portraying the 50-hour Exponential Moving Average (EMA) en route to 140.30 (100-hour EMA) and finally 140.00, a confluence of a psychological round figure and a high of July 19.
It’s worth noting that the Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands above 50, indicating further upside cannot be ruled out.
USD/JPY one-hour chart
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|141.51
|Today Daily Change
|-0.31
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.22
|Today daily open
|141.82
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|141.86
|Daily SMA50
|140.63
|Daily SMA100
|137.2
|Daily SMA200
|136.91
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|141.96
|Previous Daily Low
|139.75
|Previous Weekly High
|141.96
|Previous Weekly Low
|137.68
|Previous Monthly High
|145.07
|Previous Monthly Low
|138.43
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|141.11
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|140.59
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|140.39
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|138.97
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|138.18
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|142.6
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|143.38
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|144.81
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Wednesday's FOMC meeting will headline a somewhat busy economic calendar this week. The Fed is widely expected to undertake an eleventh and final rate increase at the July FOMC meeting.