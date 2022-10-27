USD/JPY Price Analysis: Surrenders Monday’s knee-jerk reaction low at 145.50

NEWS | | By Sagar Dua
Join Telegram
  • Monday’s knee-jerk reaction due to BOJ’s stealth intervention has been challenged.
  • The DXY has sensed volatility as the risk-on profile has recovered.
  • A death cross, represented by the 50-and 200-EMAs, indicates more weakness ahead.

The USD/JPY pair has slipped to near the low of the knee-jerk reaction recorded on Monday around 145.48. Investors considered Monday’s knee-jerk reaction a stealth intervention from the Bank of Japan (BOJ) to support the weakening yen. Analysts at National Australia Bank (NAB) in Sydney on Monday cited that “It’s blindingly obvious that the BOJ is intervening,”

The risk-on market mood has resurfaced sharply as S&P500 futures have recovered significantly. Meanwhile, the US dollar index (DXY) has slipped to 109.65 as a less-confident pullback has concluded.

On an hourly scale, the asset has surrendered the critical support of 145.48, recorded on Monday. The 50-and 200-period Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) have delivered a death cross near 148.5, which indicates the strength of the yen bulls.

Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) has shifted into the bearish range of 20.00-40.00, which adds to the downside filters.

Going forward, a drop below October 7 low at 144.60 will drag the asset further towards October 4 low at 143.77, followed by September 13 low at 141.60.

On the flip side, the greenback bulls could regain glory if the asset oversteps Monday’s high at 149.71, which will send the asset towards October 20 high at 150.29. A breach of the latter will send the asset towards Friday’s high at 151.94.

USD/JPY hourly chart

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 145.36
Today Daily Change -1.02
Today Daily Change % -0.70
Today daily open 146.38
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 146.82
Daily SMA50 143.46
Daily SMA100 139.43
Daily SMA200 130.85
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 148.41
Previous Daily Low 146.22
Previous Weekly High 151.94
Previous Weekly Low 146.19
Previous Monthly High 145.9
Previous Monthly Low 138.78
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 147.06
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 147.58
Daily Pivot Point S1 145.6
Daily Pivot Point S2 144.82
Daily Pivot Point S3 143.41
Daily Pivot Point R1 147.79
Daily Pivot Point R2 149.19
Daily Pivot Point R3 149.97

 

 

 

 

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news Join Telegram

Recommended content

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD retreats to 1.0050 ahead of ECB

EUR/USD retreats to 1.0050 ahead of ECB

EUR/USD is trading close to.1.0050, retreating from near 1.0100 in early European trading. Investors resort to profit-taking ahead of the critical ECB rate hike decision and the US advance Q3 GDP release.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD battles 1.1600 amid cautious mood, US GDP eyed

GBP/USD battles 1.1600 amid cautious mood, US GDP eyed

GBP/USD is hovering around 1.1600, pausing its two-day bullish momentum in early Europe. The dollar attempts a comeback ahead of the key US data. Markets stay cautious amid mixed headlines on the upcoming UK fiscal plan. 

GBP/USD News

Gold: Technical setup points to weakness on ECB/US GDP

Gold: Technical setup points to weakness on ECB/US GDP

Gold price is looking for a clear directional bias, stalling a two-day upswing towards $1,700, as investors brace for critical events this Thursday. The US dollar is recovering a bit of ground across the board after the relentless sell-off seen so far this week.

Gold News

ApeCoin price hints at a 20% rally as crypto markets make a comeback

ApeCoin price hints at a 20% rally as crypto markets make a comeback

ApeCoin shows clear signs of a bullish resurgence as it attempts to break free from its long-standing downtrend. If successful, APE could kick-start a quick rally to retest the immediate hurdle.

Read more

ECB Preview: Lagarde set to hit euro with dovish hike, four reasons to expect EUR/USD to tumble Premium

ECB Preview: Lagarde set to hit euro with dovish hike, four reasons to expect EUR/USD to tumble

Winter is still coming – even if temperatures are unusually high in Europe, the drop in gas prices could still bite the common currency. That is only one factor in my assessment that the ECB's decision will be a downer for EUR/USD.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures