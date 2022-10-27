USD/JPY Price Analysis: Surrenders Monday’s knee-jerk reaction low at 145.50

Monday’s knee-jerk reaction due to BOJ’s stealth intervention has been challenged.

The DXY has sensed volatility as the risk-on profile has recovered.

A death cross, represented by the 50-and 200-EMAs, indicates more weakness ahead.

The USD/JPY pair has slipped to near the low of the knee-jerk reaction recorded on Monday around 145.48. Investors considered Monday’s knee-jerk reaction a stealth intervention from the Bank of Japan (BOJ) to support the weakening yen. Analysts at National Australia Bank (NAB) in Sydney on Monday cited that “It’s blindingly obvious that the BOJ is intervening,”

The risk-on market mood has resurfaced sharply as S&P500 futures have recovered significantly. Meanwhile, the US dollar index (DXY) has slipped to 109.65 as a less-confident pullback has concluded.

On an hourly scale, the asset has surrendered the critical support of 145.48, recorded on Monday. The 50-and 200-period Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) have delivered a death cross near 148.5, which indicates the strength of the yen bulls.

Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) has shifted into the bearish range of 20.00-40.00, which adds to the downside filters.

Going forward, a drop below October 7 low at 144.60 will drag the asset further towards October 4 low at 143.77, followed by September 13 low at 141.60.

On the flip side, the greenback bulls could regain glory if the asset oversteps Monday’s high at 149.71, which will send the asset towards October 20 high at 150.29. A breach of the latter will send the asset towards Friday’s high at 151.94.

USD/JPY hourly chart