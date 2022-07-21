- USD/JPY drops during the day but remains range-bound until sellers break below 137.70.
- The BoJ decided to hold rates unchanged, and the YCC control in the 10-year at 0.25%.
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: Negative divergence in the daily chart opens the door for further losses.
The USD/JPY falls below the 138.00 threshold following the Bank of Japan’s decision to hold rates unchanged while pledging to its dovish monetary policy stance and keeping the Yield Curve Control (YCC) in the 10-year JGB bond yield at 0.25%. At the time of writing, the USD/JPY is trading at 137.98, down by a minimal 0.18%.
USD/JPY Price Analysis: Technical outlook
USD/JPY Daily chart
The USD/JPY uptrend is still intact, but it appears to be losing steam. Albeit reaching higher highs, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is still diverging from price action. Indeed, two days ago, the RSI slid below the RSI’s 7-day SMA, meaning that sellers began to overcome buyers. Additionally, the break of the rising wedge to the downside opened the door for a fall to 133.50, but the pair is consolidating around 137.70s-138.80s.
Therefore, the USD/JPY’s first support will be the July 19 low at 137.38. Break below will expose the 20-day EMA at 136.75, followed by the MTD low at 134.74.
USD/JPY 1-hour chart
In the near term, the USD/JPY 1-hour chart illustrates the pair sliding below all the hourly EMAs but bracing for the 200-hour EMA, just below it, around 137.88. USD/JPY traders should notice that the exchange rate is also below the July 20 low lying at 137.95, further opening the door for a test of the weekly lows at 137.38.
However, on its way south, USDJPY’s sellers would have some hurdles to overcome. The USD/JPY first support will be the S2 daily pivot at 137.69. A breach of the latter will send the major towards the week’s low at 137.38, followed by the figure at 137.00.
USD/JPY Key Technical Levels
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|137.89
|Today Daily Change
|-0.32
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.23
|Today daily open
|138.17
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|136.61
|Daily SMA50
|133.25
|Daily SMA100
|128.57
|Daily SMA200
|121.5
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|138.38
|Previous Daily Low
|137.9
|Previous Weekly High
|139.39
|Previous Weekly Low
|135.99
|Previous Monthly High
|137
|Previous Monthly Low
|128.65
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|138.08
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|138.19
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|137.92
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|137.68
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|137.45
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|138.39
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|138.62
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|138.86
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EURUSD below 1.0200 in the ECB’s aftermath
The shared currency is among the weakest currencies on Thursday, trading vs the greenback in the 1.0180 price zone. The American dollar lost momentum as US Treasury yields retreated, but the EUR got hit by an unconvincing European Central Bank, which anyway lifted rates by 50 bps.
GBP/USD finds support near 1.1900, erases daily losses
After having slumped to a fresh daily low below 1.1900, GBP/USD regained its traction and erased its daily losses. With the US Dollar Index turning negative on the day below 107.00 amid falling yields, the pair rose above 1.1950.
Gold bears keeping XAUUSD in check
Gold recovered from a fresh 2022 low of $1,680.82 and now trades in the $1,711 price zone. The dollar shined after the ECB announced its monetary policy decision, which initially hit the greenback as policymakers hiked rates by 50 bps. However, the absence of clues about what’s coming up next discouraged bulls.
Breaking: Bitcoin price bleeds with ECB's first rate hike in a decade
Bitcoin price slipped below $23,000 as the ECB announced its first rate hike in eleven years. Rising inflation was the bank’s primary cause of concern, the move increased pressure on Bitcoin price.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!