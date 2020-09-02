USD/JPY Price Analysis: Stuck in range above key support ahead of US ADP

- USD/JPY looks north ahead of the critical US ADP data.
- A bunch of healthy support levels holds the upside.
- US dollar remains underpinned by the upbeat ISM PMI.
USD/JPY consolidates the Asian bounce above the 106 level in early European trading, as the bulls look forward to the US ADP employment data for fresh impetus.
The US dollar recovered losses from the dovish Fed fuelled sell-off seen last week, courtesy of the upbeat ISM Manufacturing PMI that hinted at improved US economic recovery.
Looking at the near-term technical outlook, the major remains tied down in a tight range just above the 106 mark on the hourly chart.
The hourly Relative Strength Index (RSI) trades flat line but comfortably in the bullish territory currently at 60.00.
Further, the price trades above all major hourly Simple Moving Averages (HMA), adding credence to the upside bias.
The spot finds strong support around 105.95 region, where the rising trendline support coincides with the 200, 20 and 100-HMAs.
A break below which the bears will attack the 50-HMA at 105.86.
Alternatively, the bulls need a decisive break above the rising trendline resistance at 106.18 to call for a test of the 106.50 level.
USD/JPY: Hourly chart
USD/JPY: Additional levels
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|106.07
|Today Daily Change
|0.11
|Today Daily Change %
|0.10
|Today daily open
|105.96
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|106.06
|Daily SMA50
|106.49
|Daily SMA100
|106.96
|Daily SMA200
|107.95
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|106.15
|Previous Daily Low
|105.59
|Previous Weekly High
|106.95
|Previous Weekly Low
|105.2
|Previous Monthly High
|107.05
|Previous Monthly Low
|105.1
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|105.94
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|105.81
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|105.65
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|105.34
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|105.09
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|106.21
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|106.46
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|106.77
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured amid ECB concern over euro value, US data
EUR/USD is trading below 1.19, off the two-year highs above 1.20. The ECB's Lane said the exchange rate matters, weighing on the euro. German retail sales missed estimates. ADP NFP and Fed speakers are awaited.
GBP/USD capped under 1.34 amid dollar strength, ahead of Bailey
GBP/USD is trading below 1.34, off the new 2020-peak of 1.3482 as the dollar pares some of its Fed-fueled losses. BOE Governor speaks later PM Johnson faces lawmakers as the furlough scheme is set to expire.
Gold: Bulls still hopeful while above robust $1949 support
Gold is nursing losses on Wednesday, having borne the brunt of the broad-based US dollar rebound after the US ISM Manufacturing PMI revived hopes of some improvement in the economic recovery.
Forex Today: Dollar climbs back from the abyss, ADP NFP, Fed speakers awaited
The US dollar has been paring its massive Fed-fueled losses recorded in recent days. The upbeat ISM Manufacturing PMI was one of the reasons and Wednesday's focus is the ADP Non-Farm Payrolls Fed events.
WTI: Buyers stay hopeful above 200-bar SMA
WTI seesaws inside a weekly symmetrical triangle, bounces off $42.88 recently. The energy benchmark keeps the short-term triangle formation in play while also trading past-200-bar SMA with normal RSI strength.