- USD/JPY oscillated in a range through the first half of the European session on Tuesday.
- The mixed technical picture held back traders from placing aggressive directional bets.
- Investors also seem to wait for the latest US consumer inflation figures on Wednesday.
The USD/JPY pair lacked any firm direction on Tuesday and seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses through the first half of the European session. The pair was last seen trading around the 130.15 region, nearly unchanged for the day.
The ongoing retracement slide in the US Treasury bond yields kept the US dollar bulls on the defensive and acted as a headwind for spot prices. That said, the risk-on impulse undermined the safe-haven Japanese yen and extended some support to the USD/JPY pair.
Looking at the broader picture, the overnight pullback from a fresh two-decade high, around the 131.35 region, constitutes the formation of a bearish double-top pattern on short-term charts. The corrective slide, however, stalled near a two-week-old ascending trend line.
Support, currently around the 129.75-129.70 region, coincides with the daily low and should act as a pivotal point for intraday traders. A convincing break below would suggest that the USD/JPY pair has formed a near-term top and pave the way for further losses.
Spot prices could then accelerate the fall towards testing the 100-period SMA on the four-hour chart, around the 129.00 round figure. The downward trajectory could further get extended towards the 128.25-128.20 region en-route the 128.00 mark and the 127.70-127.65 support.
On the flip side, the 130.70-130.75 region now seems to act as an immediate resistance ahead of the 131.00 mark. Some follow-through buying should allow the USD/JPY pair to climb back to over a two-decade high, around the 131.35 region touched on Monday.
USD/JPY 1-hour chart
Key levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|130.22
|Today Daily Change
|-0.05
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04
|Today daily open
|130.27
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|128.43
|Daily SMA50
|123.29
|Daily SMA100
|119.13
|Daily SMA200
|115.59
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|131.35
|Previous Daily Low
|130.11
|Previous Weekly High
|130.81
|Previous Weekly Low
|128.63
|Previous Monthly High
|131.26
|Previous Monthly Low
|121.67
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|130.58
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|130.88
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|129.8
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|129.34
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|128.57
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|131.04
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|131.81
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|132.27
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
