USD/JPY Price Analysis: Struggles to cheer immediate resistance breakout above 103.00

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/JPY prints mild gains despite crossing short-term resistance trend line, now support amid broad US dollar weakness.
  • 200-HMA lures the bulls, bears keep March 2020 lows on radars.

USD/JPY wavers around an intraday high of 103.41, currently near 103.38, ahead of Monday’s European session. The yen pair recently crossed a downward slopping trend line from last Wednesday.

While normal RSI conditions favor the USD/JPY buyers, broad US dollar weakness guards the pair’s immediate upside.

Even so, a gradual recovery towards Friday’s top near 103.70 can’t be ruled out while 200-HMA, currently around 104.25, can lure the bulls afterward.

Should the US dollar witnesses a corrective recovery and propels the quote beyond 104.25, the 105.00 round-figure and the monthly high near 105.35 will be the key to watch.

Alternatively, Friday low near 103.15 limits the pair’s short-term declines ahead of dragging it to the 103.00 threshold.

If at all the USD/JPY bears dominate past-103.00, lows marked during the early March, around 102.70 and 101.20 will be in the spotlight.

USD/JPY hourly chart

Trend: Further recovery expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 103.37
Today Daily Change 0.07
Today Daily Change % 0.07%
Today daily open 103.3
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 104.78
Daily SMA50 105.29
Daily SMA100 105.91
Daily SMA200 107.01
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 103.76
Previous Daily Low 103.18
Previous Weekly High 105.35
Previous Weekly Low 103.18
Previous Monthly High 106.11
Previous Monthly Low 104.03
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 103.4
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 103.54
Daily Pivot Point S1 103.07
Daily Pivot Point S2 102.83
Daily Pivot Point S3 102.49
Daily Pivot Point R1 103.65
Daily Pivot Point R2 103.99
Daily Pivot Point R3 104.23

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD flirts with two-month tops shy of 0.7300

AUD/USD flirts with two-month tops shy of 0.7300

AUD/USD challenges two-month highs of 0.7290 reached last week, trading close to 0.7300 amid risk-on market mood, as a Biden victory is well received. ASX 200 refreshes eight-month highs. Global markets cheer hopes of further stimulus. 

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY on its knees at key support, Japan officials on guard

USD/JPY on its knees at key support, Japan officials on guard

USD/JPY is under pressure at the start of the week. Uncertainty and dollar weakness are the driving forces, concerning Japanese officials. USD/JPY breaks key support structure around 104 the figure. 

USD/JPY News

Gold: Bulls are monitoring for bullish extension

Gold: Bulls are monitoring for bullish extension

The price of gold has kicked off the week on the front and from an hourly perspective, but it is priming for a bullish opportunity above a key support structure.

Gold news

WTI gains 2.0% amid market optimism on US election results

WTI gains 2.0% amid market optimism on US election results

WTI seesaws around the intraday high of $38.64, up 1.95% intraday, while heading into Monday’s European session. In doing so, the oil benchmark extends late Friday’s corrective recovery while parting ways from the previous two-day declines.

Oil News

2020 US Elections: Calling the winner or not?

2020 US Elections: Calling the winner or not?

American media 'call' of Biden as the winner has no legal meaning. President Trump said there is election fraud that will be presented to the courts. Markets face a prolonged period of uncertainty if Trump wins Arizona.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures