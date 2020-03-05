USD/JPY Price Analysis: Struggles near multi-month lows, below 107.00 mark

- USD/JPY comes under some fresh selling on Thursday and drops to five-month lows.
- The set-up seems tilted in favour of bears and support prospects for further decline.
- Bulls might eye October monthly swing lows, around mid-106.00s for some support.
The USD/JPY pair failed to capitalize on the previous day's attempted recovery move and came under some renewed selling pressure on Thursday amid a turnaround in the global risk sentiment.
The pair tumbled to fresh five-month lows – further below the 107.00 mark –and now seems to have found acceptance below the 61.8% Fibonacci level of the 104.85-112.23 strong positive move.
Given the recent breakdown below the very important 200-day SMA support near the 108.50-40 region, the set-up remains tilted in favour of bearish traders and support prospects for further weakness.
However, technical indicators on the daily chart have moved on the verge of breaking into the oversold territory and warrant some caution before positioning for the extension of the downward trend.
Hence, any subsequent fall seems more likely to find decent support and attract some decent buying near the October monthly swing lows, around mid-106.00s, which should help limit deeper losses.
USD/JPY daily chart
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|106.93
|Today Daily Change
|-0.58
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.54
|Today daily open
|107.51
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|109.79
|Daily SMA50
|109.48
|Daily SMA100
|109.19
|Daily SMA200
|108.38
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|107.69
|Previous Daily Low
|106.85
|Previous Weekly High
|111.68
|Previous Weekly Low
|107.51
|Previous Monthly High
|112.23
|Previous Monthly Low
|107.51
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|107.37
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|107.17
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|107.01
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|106.51
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|106.17
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|107.85
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|108.19
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|108.69
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
