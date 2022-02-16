USD/JPY Price Analysis: Struggles at 115.80 as market mood dampens, slides to 115.40s

- Failure of USD/JPY buyers to print a daily close above 115.60 exacerbated a downward move towards 115.40s.
- USD/JPY Technical Outlook: Neutral-upward biased, but in the short-term downward as geopolitical headlines dominate market mood.
On Wednesday, the USD/JPY edges lower as the North American session progresses, as market sentiment fluctuates between risk-on/off. At the time of writing, the USD/JPY is trading at 115.48.
USD/JPY Price Forecast: Technical outlook
During the overnight session, for North American traders, the USD/JPY reached a daily high of 115.80. As risk-aversion increased, however, courtesy of US Secretary of State Blinken's remarks about continuing to see critical Russian units moving towards the border and not away, market players’ mood tilted the other way.
Overall the USD/JPY is upward biased, as depicted by the daily moving averages (DMAs) located well below the spot price. Tuesday’s failure to achieve a daily close above the January 28 daily high at 115.68, however, exacerbated a downward move, as shown by Wednesday’s price action, which tilted the bias for the pair lower in the near term.
USD/JPY's first support would be February 14 daily low at 115.00. A sustained break would expose the 50-DMA at 114.70, followed by the February 2 low at 114.14 and then the 100-DMA at 114.11.
Upwards, the USD/JPY's first resistance would be 116.00. Penetration of the latter would expose the YTD high at 116.35, followed by a challenge of a 24-month-old downslope trendline around 117.00. A clear break of that ceiling level would pave the way towards the January 2017 swing high at 118.61.
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|115.49
|Today Daily Change
|-0.14
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.12
|Today daily open
|115.63
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|114.92
|Daily SMA50
|114.69
|Daily SMA100
|114.09
|Daily SMA200
|112.02
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|115.88
|Previous Daily Low
|115.26
|Previous Weekly High
|116.34
|Previous Weekly Low
|114.91
|Previous Monthly High
|116.35
|Previous Monthly Low
|113.47
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|115.64
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|115.49
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|115.3
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|114.97
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|114.68
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|115.92
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|116.2
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|116.53
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
