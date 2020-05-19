USD/JPY Price Analysis: Steadily climbs to 1-week tops, just above mid-107.00s

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • USD/JPY gains some positive traction for the second straight session on Tuesday.
  • Bulls are likely to wait for a sustained strength beyond the key 50-day SMA barrier.
  • The downside is likely to remain cushioned near 200-hour SMA, near 107.00 mark.

The USD/JPY pair built on last week's bounce from 200-hour SMA and edged higher for the second straight session on Tuesday. The uptick also marks the third day of a positive move in the previous four and lifted the pair to one-week tops, just above mid-107.00s.

Despite the uptick, the pair remains well within last week's broader trading range and below 50-day SMA. The set-up warrants some caution before positioning for any further near-term appreciating move amid the prevalent selling bias surrounding the greenback.

Meanwhile, bullish technical indicators on hourly charts support prospects for some additional gains. However, mixed oscillators on the daily chart are yet to confirm the bullish bias, also making it prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying interest.

Bulls are likely to aim for a sustained breakthrough 50-day SMA hurdle near the 107.75 region, above which the pair seems more likely to test the 108.05-10 heavy supply zone. The momentum could further get extended towards the next major hurdle near the 108.75-80 region.

On the flip side, the 107.35 horizontal level now seems to protect the immediate downside and is followed by the 107.00 mark. The latter coincides with 200-hour SMA, which if broken might be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and turn the pair vulnerable.

A convincing break below the 106.75 horizontal support will reinforce the bearish break and set the stage for a fall back towards challenging the 106.00 round-figure mark.

USD/JPY 1-hourly chart

fxsoriginal

Technical levels to watch

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 107.56
Today Daily Change 0.22
Today Daily Change % 0.20
Today daily open 107.34
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 107.07
Daily SMA50 107.74
Daily SMA100 108.47
Daily SMA200 108.29
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 107.5
Previous Daily Low 107.04
Previous Weekly High 107.77
Previous Weekly Low 106.5
Previous Monthly High 109.38
Previous Monthly Low 106.36
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 107.33
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 107.22
Daily Pivot Point S1 107.08
Daily Pivot Point S2 106.83
Daily Pivot Point S3 106.61
Daily Pivot Point R1 107.55
Daily Pivot Point R2 107.76
Daily Pivot Point R3 108.02

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

