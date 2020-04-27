USD/JPY Price Analysis: Snaps three-day losing streak, but still directionless below 108

- USD/JPY registers mild gains inside a short-term descending triangle.
- 200-day SMA adds to the resistance before the monthly top.
- 50% and 60% Fibonacci retracements limit downside past-triangle support.
Despite defying the previous three-day losing streak, USD/JPY registers mild gains of 0.05% while making rounds to 107.55 amid the early Monday’s trading session.
38.2% Fibonacci retracement of March month upside and the resistance line of the monthly triangle restrict the pair’s near-term upside respectively around 107.70 and 107.80.
Also acting as an upside barrier is 200-day SMA, currently near 108.30, which holds the key to the pair’s run-up towards the monthly high of 109.40.
Meanwhile, the pair’s declines below the triangle support of 106.90 will have 50% and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement levels of 106.45 and 105.20 as follow-on rest-points.
If at all the bears manage to dominate past-105.20, 103.00 will return on their radars.
USD/JPY daily chart
Trend: Sideways
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|107.56
|Today Daily Change
|6 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06%
|Today daily open
|107.5
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|107.94
|Daily SMA50
|108.34
|Daily SMA100
|108.84
|Daily SMA200
|108.32
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|107.76
|Previous Daily Low
|107.37
|Previous Weekly High
|108.04
|Previous Weekly Low
|107.28
|Previous Monthly High
|111.72
|Previous Monthly Low
|101.18
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|107.52
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|107.61
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|107.33
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|107.15
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|106.94
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|107.71
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|107.93
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|108.1
