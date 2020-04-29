USD/JPY Price Analysis: Slips further below 107.00 to refresh six-week low, bears eye sub-106.00 area

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/JPY remains pressured below 107.00.
  • A sustained break of 106.90, directs the sellers towards another horizontal support.
  • The monthly falling trend line adds to the upside barriers.

USD/JPY refreshes the six-week low while taking the offers near 106.50, down 0.33% on a day, during the early Wednesday’s trading session.

In doing so, the pair portrays the five-day losing streak while also extending the break below a horizontal line comprising early and mid-month lows near 106.90.

Also supporting the bears is the pair’s drop beneath 50% Fibonacci retracement level of February-March downside, which in-turn pushes them towards a horizontal line joining March 05 low and March 10 high around 105.95/90.

During the pair’s further downside below 105.90, 105.00 could lure the sellers.

Meanwhile, an upside clearance of 106.90 will have to cross the monthly resistance line, currently near 107.60, as well as cross 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 108.00 to recall the buyers.

USD/JPY daily chart

Trend: Bearish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 106.52
Today Daily Change -35 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.33%
Today daily open 106.87
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 107.88
Daily SMA50 108.23
Daily SMA100 108.81
Daily SMA200 108.31
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 107.34
Previous Daily Low 106.56
Previous Weekly High 108.04
Previous Weekly Low 107.28
Previous Monthly High 111.72
Previous Monthly Low 101.18
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 106.86
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 107.04
Daily Pivot Point S1 106.51
Daily Pivot Point S2 106.15
Daily Pivot Point S3 105.73
Daily Pivot Point R1 107.29
Daily Pivot Point R2 107.7
Daily Pivot Point R3 108.06

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD refreshes seven-week highs above 0.6500 on upbeat Aussie CPI

AUD/USD refreshes seven-week highs above 0.6500 on upbeat Aussie CPI

AUD/USD cheers upbeat Australian Q1 CPI data and refreshes seven-week highs near 0.6525. Broad-based US dollar weakness amid cautious optimism underpins the spot. All eyes remain on the US GDP and FOMC decision.

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY hits a new six-week low near 106.50, focus on FOMC

USD/JPY hits a new six-week low near 106.50, focus on FOMC

USD/JPY registers five-day losing streak and renews six-week low near mid-106s. Hopes of economic restart confront a likely US-China tussle. Recently downbeat US data favor cautious sentiment ahead of the key US GDP, FOMC.

USD/JPY News

WTI: Teases inverse Head-and-Shoulders above $13.00

WTI: Teases inverse Head-and-Shoulders above $13.00

WTI nears the confirmation of a bullish technical pattern. In doing so, the black gold teases the neckline of an inverse Head-and-Shoulders bullish technical formation that gets confirmed on the successful break above $13.65.

Oil News

Gold: Monthly support trendline checks bearish MACD above $1700

Gold: Monthly support trendline checks bearish MACD above $1700

Gold registers four-day losing streak. The MACD turns bearish for the first time since March 24. As a result, bears will look for entry below $1,700 while targeting the 21-day SMA level of $1,679.

Gold News

US Fed Interest Rate Decision April 28-29 Preview: It’s all about Projection

US Fed Interest Rate Decision April 28-29 Preview: It’s all about Projection

After the extraordinary economic and policy events of the last two months the Fed will likely use its scheduled April meeting to assess the current and future states of the US economy and to project a message of vigilance.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures