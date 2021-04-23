USD/JPY Price Analysis: Slides to fresh multi-week lows, below 38.2% Fibo. support

- Sustained USD selling bias continued exerting pressure on USD/JPY.
- Break below the 38.2% Fibo. level accelerated the intraday decline.
- The trend-channel support might help limit further losses for the pair.
The USD/JPY pair added to its intraday losses and dropped to fresh seven-week lows, around the 107.60-55 region heading into the North American session.
The bearish bias surrounding the US dollar remained unabated amid expectations that the Fed will keep interest rates low for a longer period. Apart from this, growing worries about soaring COVID-19 cases in some countries benefitted the safe-haven Japanese yen and exerted some additional pressure on the USD/JPY pair.
Meanwhile, a sudden fall over the past hour or so could further be attributed to a fresh leg down in the US Treasury bond yields and technical selling below the 107.80 horizontal support. This marked the 38.2% Fibo. level of the 102.59-110.97 strong move up and might have already set the stage for additional weakness.
Looking at the broader picture, the recent pullback from the vicinity of the 111.00 mark, or one-year tops touched in March has been along a downward sloping channel. This further points to a well-established short-term bearish trend and supports prospects for an extension of the ongoing depreciating move.
That said, RSI (14) on the daily chart has moved on the verge of breaking into the oversold territory. Hence, any subsequent decline is more likely to be limited by the lower boundary of the trend channel. The mentioned support is pegged near the 107.40 region, which if broken should pave the way for a further decline.
On the flip side, any attempted recovery might now confront immediate resistance near the 38.2% Fibo. level, around the 107.80 region. This is closely followed by the 108.00 mark, above which a bout of short-covering has the potential to lift the USD/JPY pair further towards the trend-channel resistance, near mid-108.00s.
USD/JPY 4-hour chart
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|107.56
|Today Daily Change
|-0.41
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.38
|Today daily open
|107.97
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|109.39
|Daily SMA50
|108.2
|Daily SMA100
|106.08
|Daily SMA200
|105.73
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|108.23
|Previous Daily Low
|107.81
|Previous Weekly High
|109.77
|Previous Weekly Low
|108.61
|Previous Monthly High
|110.97
|Previous Monthly Low
|106.37
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|107.97
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|108.07
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|107.78
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|107.59
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|107.36
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|108.2
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|108.42
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|108.61
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recaptures 1.2050 amid upbeat EZ PMIs, USD decline
EUR/USD is trading above 1.2050 after upbeat Eurozone Preliminary PMIs. The US dollar remains heavily offered across the board amid a mixed market mood, in the wake of Biden's plan for a tax hike. US PMIs awaited.
GBP/USD holds gains below 1.3900 amid upbeat UK data
GBP/USD is consolidating gains below 1.3900, as the US dollar resumes decline after Biden's tax hike plan fuelled rally fades. The UK Retail Sales and PMIs beat expectations, offering support to the pound.
Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP plummet, breaching critical support levels
Bitcoin price has dropped 12.7% since yesterday and shows no signs of stopping. Ethereum price follows the pioneer crypto’s lead and might retest $2,000 again. Unlike BTC or ETH, XRP price shows signs of recovery as long as it stays above a critical demand zone.
XAU/USD refreshes session tops, bulls eyeing $1,800 mark
Sustained USD selling, COVID-19 jitters assisted gold to regain positive traction on Friday. The recent breakout through the double-bottom neckline resistance favours bullish traders. A move beyond the $1,800 mark, en-route $1,815-16 resistance, looks a distinct possibility.
Bionano Genomics Inc runs into technical resistance, put options may work here
BNGO shares have continued to suffer post the retail meme crowd moving on. BNGO shares bounce from lows as DeMark buy signal flashes on Monday. BNGO shares trend up to resistance at 100 day moving average.