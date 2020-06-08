USD/JPY Price Analysis: Sellers look for entry below weekly support line under 109.50

- USD/JPY snaps four-day winning streak while declining from 109.70.
- An ascending trend line from June 02, 100-HMA lure the sellers.
- Bulls may wait for a sustained break above 110.00 for fresh entries.
USD/JPY steps back from 10-week high while declining to 109.47, down 0.12% on a day, during the pre-European session on Monday.
Even so, the yen pair stays above a short-term support line as well as 100-HMA amid mostly normal RSI conditions, which in turn keep buyers hopeful.
However, the quote’s downside below the said support line of 109.35 can fetch it to 108.89, comprising 100-HMA, without delay.
If at all the USD/JPY prices slip below 108.89, June 03 low around 108.40 might offer an intermediate halt before dragging the pair to the late-May top near 107.90.
Meanwhile, an immediate falling trend line surrounding 109.60 can act as a nearby upside barrier ahead of 110.00 round-figure.
Should the bulls manage to conquer 110.00 on a daily closing basis, 111.00 and March month high near 111.72 can return to the charts.
USD/JPY hourly chart
Trend: Bullish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|109.47
|Today Daily Change
|-0.12
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.11%
|Today daily open
|109.59
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|107.82
|Daily SMA50
|107.65
|Daily SMA100
|108.3
|Daily SMA200
|108.42
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|109.85
|Previous Daily Low
|109.05
|Previous Weekly High
|109.85
|Previous Weekly Low
|107.38
|Previous Monthly High
|108.09
|Previous Monthly Low
|105.99
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|109.54
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|109.35
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|109.14
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|108.69
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|108.34
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|109.95
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|110.3
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|110.75
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
