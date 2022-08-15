USD/JPY is trapped between the 50 and the 100-day EMAs, waiting for a catalyst.

In the near term, the USD/JPY is neutral to downwards and might aim lower if the 132.87 is broken; otherwise, expect a test of the 200-hour EMA at 133.88.

The USD/JPY is slightly in the red territory in the early New York session, though it remains above its daily low reached at 132.55, as bulls managed to defend last Friday’s daily low at 132.87, lifting the major above the 133.00 threshold. At the time of writing, the USD/JPY is trading at 133.15.

USD/JPY Price Analysis: Technical outlook

The USD/JPY is trading inside the boundaries of the 50-day EMA and the 100-day EMA on top/bottom, each at 135.31 and 131.41, respectively. Albeit the Relative Strength Index (RSI) illustrates sellers in charge, buyers are gathering momentum, lifting the RSI from its August lows near oversold conditions, about to reclaim the 50-midline.

Reviewing the pair from the 1-hour scale, indecision is the game’s name. The USD/JPY has been seesawing in the 132.85-133.90 range, though in the last couple of days, successive series of lower highs/lows might open the door for further downside. If USD/JPY sellers break below 132.87, the next support will be the August 11 low at 131.73. Once cleared, the next support would be 131.00.

On the flip side, the USD/JPY’s first resistance will be the 20-hour EMA at 133.25. A breach of the latter will expose further resistance levels like the 50-hour EMA at 133.54, followed by the confluence of the August 12 high and the 200-hour EMA at 133.88.

USD/JPY Hourly chart

USD/JPY Key Technical Levels