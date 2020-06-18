USD/JPY Price Analysis: Rounding top on 4-hoour chart keeps bears hopeful below 107.00

- USD/JPY extends losses below 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of May-June upside.
- The monthly low can offer an intermediate halt during the fall towards 106.00.
- 200-bar SMA adds to the resistances for the pair.
USD/JPY drops to 106.80, down 0.18% on a day, while heading into the European open on Thursday. The pair extends its pullback from the key Fibonacci retracement levels to portray a rounding top bearish formation on the four-hour chart.
As a result, the quote is likely to remain weak and decline further towards revisiting the monthly low near 106.57 during the extra fall. However, May month’s bottom surrounding 106.00 could quickly lure bears afterward.
Alternatively, 200-bar SMA near the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level strengthens the 107.45/55 resistance area. However, oversold RSI conditions can offer the pair’s pullback towards 107.20.
If at all the USD/JPY prices rally beyond 107.55, 108.00 and May 19 top close to 108.10 could return to the charts.
USD/JPY four-hour chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|106.86
|Today Daily Change
|-0.14
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.13%
|Today daily open
|107
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|107.84
|Daily SMA50
|107.52
|Daily SMA100
|108.14
|Daily SMA200
|108.44
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|107.44
|Previous Daily Low
|106.95
|Previous Weekly High
|109.69
|Previous Weekly Low
|106.57
|Previous Monthly High
|108.09
|Previous Monthly Low
|105.99
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|107.14
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|107.26
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|106.82
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|106.64
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|106.33
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|107.31
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|107.62
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|107.8
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Impending “golden cross” may draw bids for the single currency
EUR/USD regains poise despite risk-off tone in the US stock futures. Daily chart shows an impending golden crossover, a long-term bull market indicator. The Eurozone data docket is light on Thursday; thus, the focus will be on the US weekly jobless claims.
GBP/USD: Mildly offered below 1.2600 with eyes on BOE
GBP/USD extends losses from the weekly high of 1.2687 while being in the red for the third day in a row. Expectations of the Brexit deal before autumn recede. Mostly downbeat UK economics increase odds of the BOE’s action to combat the virus fears.
Bank of Englad Preview: Bailey may boost pound, beware negative rates
Debt monetization is creeping in – but it is turning positive for underlying currencies. The euro benefited from a larger-than-expected increase in the European Central Bank's bond-buying scheme – and the pound could follow.
Gold: Consecutive Doji candles signal indecision
Gold created a Doji candle for the second day on Wednesday, indicating indecision in the market place. A Doji occurs when an asset sees opens and closes almost at the same level within the same timeframe on the chart. The candle comprises of a small body and long wicks ...
WTI: Oil awaits range breakout
WTI created a Doji candle on Wednesday, neutralizing the immediate bullish outlook. Oil currently trades within Wednesday's trading range. Acceptance under the Doji candle's low would confirm a bearish reversal.