USD/JPY Price Analysis: Risks skewed to the upside after Wednesday's inside day candle

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • USD/JPY printed a bullish inside day candlestick pattern on Wednesday. 
  • The pair could find bids and challenge resistance at 110.70-111.00.

USD/JPY is currently flashing red near 110.30, having hit a low of 110.19 a few minutes ago. The recovery could be extended further, as Wednesday's inside day candlestick pattern indicates the path of least resistance is to the higher side. 

The currency pair eked out moderate gains on Wednesday, snapping the three-day losing streak. More importantly, the pair traded well within Tuesday's range, forming an inside day candle, a sign of indecision or consolidation in the market place. 

A green inside day candle following a notable price drop often foretells a bullish move. In USD/JPY's case, the candle has appeared following a three-day drop. 

As a result, a move higher toward Wednesday's high of 110.70 and possibly to 111.00 cannot be ruled out. 

The bullish case would weaken if the spot finds acceptance 110.13, which marks the low of the inside day candle. 

Daily chart

Trend: Bullish

Technical levels

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 110.34
Today Daily Change -0.10
Today Daily Change % -0.09
Today daily open 110.44
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 110.01
Daily SMA50 109.6
Daily SMA100 109.21
Daily SMA200 108.41
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 110.7
Previous Daily Low 110.09
Previous Weekly High 112.23
Previous Weekly Low 109.66
Previous Monthly High 110.29
Previous Monthly Low 107.65
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 110.47
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 110.33
Daily Pivot Point S1 110.12
Daily Pivot Point S2 109.8
Daily Pivot Point S3 109.51
Daily Pivot Point R1 110.73
Daily Pivot Point R2 111.02
Daily Pivot Point R3 111.34

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD keeps range around 0.6550 amid upbeat Australian Capex data, risk-off

AUD/USD keeps range around 0.6550 amid upbeat Australian Capex data, risk-off

AUD/USD finds little love after Australia's Q4 Capex data release and trades around 0.6550. The headline number missed forecasts, however, estimates for 2020/21 bettered expectations. The risk-off tone in the markets is likely capping the upside in the AUD.

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY: Risks skewed to the upside after Wednesday's inside day candle

USD/JPY: Risks skewed to the upside after Wednesday's inside day candle

USD/JPY is currently flashing red near 110.30, having hit a low of 110.19 a few minutes ago. The recovery could be extended further, as Wednesday's inside day candlestick pattern indicates the path of least resistance is to the higher side. 

USD/JPY News

San Francisco Mayor Declares State of Emergency, Europe Prepares for Pandemic

San Francisco Mayor Declares State of Emergency, Europe Prepares for Pandemic

Despite no cases, the Mayor of SF declares an emergency. New infections outside China now outpace those inside China. SF Mayor London Breed Declares Local Emergency Amid Coronavirus Outbreak.

Read more

Gold: On its way to short-term horizontal resistance

Gold: On its way to short-term horizontal resistance

Gold prices take the bids near $1,650, +0.84%, by the press time of early Thursday. With that, the bullion carries its U-turn marked on Wednesday. The yellow metal recently reversed from $1,625 and is heading towards multiple resistances around $1,659.

Gold News

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.

More info

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures