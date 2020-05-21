USD/JPY Price Analysis: Risk-off, fortnight-old support line keep bulls hopeful above 107.50

- USD/JPY retreats from intraday high while staying above short-term support line.
- US-China trade tussle, virus woes renew US dollar buying.
- 200-HMA adds to the support ahead of previous week’s low.
- 108.10 becomes key upside barrier beyond immediate resistance line.
USD/JPY recedes from the intraday high of 107.76 to 107.63, still up 0.08% on a day, during the pre-European session on Thursday.
Despite the latest pullback, the yen pair stays above a two-week-old support line, at 107.40, which joins the recent risk aversion wave to keep the bulls hopeful of further upside.
If at all the pair drops below 107.40 support line, 200-HMA near 107.30 will check the bears ahead of pleasing them with the previous week’s low near 106.75.
Meanwhile, an upside clearance of the immediate resistance line from Tuesday’s top, currently around 107.75, will pus the pair again towards 108.10 horizontal resistance comprising multiple tops since mid-April.
In a case where the bulls manage to cross 108.10 on a daily closing basis, the April monthly peak surrounding 109.40 could lure the bulls.
USD/JPY hourly chart
Trend: Bullish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|107.62
|Today Daily Change
|0.08
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07%
|Today daily open
|107.54
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|107.05
|Daily SMA50
|107.84
|Daily SMA100
|108.45
|Daily SMA200
|108.3
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|107.98
|Previous Daily Low
|107.34
|Previous Weekly High
|107.77
|Previous Weekly Low
|106.5
|Previous Monthly High
|109.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|106.36
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|107.58
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|107.74
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|107.26
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|106.97
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|106.61
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|107.9
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|108.27
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|108.55
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
