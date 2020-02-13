USD/JPY Price Analysis: Rising wedge on hourly chart keeps sellers hopeful

- USD/JPY steps back from three-week high while forming a bearish technical pattern.
- Sellers await confirmation to take aim at 200-hour SMA, January-end top.
- An upside clearance of Wednesday’s top needs validation from January high.
USD/JPY makes rounds to 109.90 while heading into the European session on Thursday. The pair recently declined from multi-day high, which in turn portrays a short-term bearish technical formation on the hourly chart.
Even so, sellers will need a sustained break below the pattern’s support of 109.80 to test a 200-hour SMA level of 109.55 and January 31, 2020 high of 109.13.
If at all MACD continues to flash bearish signals past-109.13, 108.60 and the monthly bottom around 108.30 will return to the charts.
Meanwhile, an upside break of Wednesday’s top needs to cross the pattern resistance of 110.20 and January 17 high of 110.30 to defy the bearish signals.
In doing so, buyers can take aim at May 2019 top surrounding 110.70.
USD/JPY hourly chart
Trend: Pullback expected
FXStreet Indonesian Site - new domain!
Access it at www.fxstreet-id.com
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|109.9
|Today Daily Change
|-17 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.15%
|Today daily open
|110.07
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|109.53
|Daily SMA50
|109.3
|Daily SMA100
|108.9
|Daily SMA200
|108.38
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|110.14
|Previous Daily Low
|109.77
|Previous Weekly High
|110.02
|Previous Weekly Low
|108.32
|Previous Monthly High
|110.29
|Previous Monthly Low
|107.65
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|110
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|109.91
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|109.85
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|109.63
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|109.48
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|110.22
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|110.36
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|110.58
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD trims losses, but bearish channel still intact
The selling interest around the Aussie dollar has weakened somewhat in the last hours, allowing for a recovery in AUD/USD from session lows, although the pair is still flashing red around 0.6725 and is trapped in a bearish channel on the daily chart.
USD/JPY: Rising wedge keeps sellers hopeful amid fresh coronavirus fears
USD/JPY remains under pressure below 110.00 amid renewed China coronavirus fears-led risk-aversion. The pair recently declined from multi-day high, which in turn portrays a short-term bearish technical formation on the hourly chart.
A false dawn on the virus spread?
This morning, the total of cases has jumped to about 59,700 with total cases worldwide reaching 60,200. It is still unclear whether the jump is due to a revision of prior data or a fresh upsurge. The increase came as provincial officials adopted a new methodology for counting infections.
Gold ekes out gains as markets turn risk-off
Gold is finding love in Asia amid signs of risk aversion in the equity and currency markets. At press time, the yellow metal is trading at $1,570 per Oz, representing a 0.30% gain on the day. The futures on the S&P 500 are currently down 0.30% and so is the price of WTI oil.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.