USD/JPY Price Analysis: Rising wedge breakdown targets 109.55 level

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • USD/JPY is breaking down from a rising wedge pattern. 
  • The market can decline to the 109.55 level. 
 

USD/JPY daily chart


USD/JPY is consolidating after the January spike near the 110.00 figure above the main simple moving averages (SMAs). The spot is easing from its highest since mid-May 2019. 

USD/JPY four-hour chart

 
USD/JPY is trading in a rising wedge formation while trading above the 100/200 SMAs. Bears are challenging the 109.85 support while below the 50 SMA. The sellers could drive the market down to the 109.55 level, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. Resistance is seen at the 110.05 level. 
 
 

Additional key levels

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 109.94
Today Daily Change -0.23
Today Daily Change % -0.21
Today daily open 110.17
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 109.3
Daily SMA50 109.11
Daily SMA100 108.57
Daily SMA200 108.56
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 110.22
Previous Daily Low 110.05
Previous Weekly High 110.3
Previous Weekly Low 109.46
Previous Monthly High 109.8
Previous Monthly Low 108.43
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 110.15
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 110.12
Daily Pivot Point S1 110.07
Daily Pivot Point S2 109.98
Daily Pivot Point S3 109.91
Daily Pivot Point R1 110.24
Daily Pivot Point R2 110.31
Daily Pivot Point R3 110.4

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

