- USD/JPY renews 24-year high during six-day uptrend, picks up bids of late.
- Overbought RSI, monthly resistance line can challenge further upside.
- Three-week-old support line, 10-DMA restricts immediate downside.
- Bulls are likely to keep the reins amid fears of short-term pullback.
USD/JPY bulls are on the roll as they refresh the multi-year high near 146.40 early Wednesday, posting the six-day winning streak.
In doing so, the yen pair ignores the nearly overbought RSI conditions while taking clues from the impending bull cross on the MACD and the quote’s sustained break of the previous top surrounding 145.90.
It should be noted that the quote’s latest upside aims for a monthly resistance line of around 147.00. However, the pair’s further upside appears difficult due to the convergence of the ascending resistance line from late April and 100% Fibonacci Expansion (FE) of April-August moves, near 148.60. Also acting as an upside filter is the August 1998 high near 147.70.
Meanwhile, three-week-old support and the 10-DMA restrict short-term USD/JPY downside to around 145.30 and 145.0 respectively.
Following that, September’s low near 140.35 and July’s peak of 139.40 will be important for the bears.
However, the bearish bias remains elusive until the quote stays beyond the August month’s low near 140.30.
USD/JPY: Daily chart
Trend: Bullish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|146.34
|Today Daily Change
|0.48
|Today Daily Change %
|0.33%
|Today daily open
|145.86
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|144.21
|Daily SMA50
|140.29
|Daily SMA100
|137.38
|Daily SMA200
|129.01
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|145.9
|Previous Daily Low
|145.43
|Previous Weekly High
|145.44
|Previous Weekly Low
|143.53
|Previous Monthly High
|145.9
|Previous Monthly Low
|138.78
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|145.72
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|145.61
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|145.56
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|145.26
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|145.09
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|146.03
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|146.2
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|146.5
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
