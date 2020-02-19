USD/JPY Price Analysis: Rises above 110, but bull breakout still elusive

- Uptick in the US equity index is boding well for USD/JPY.
- The pair needs to break above 110.29 to revive the broader uptrend.
The bid tone around the anti-risk Japanese yen weakened, allowing USD/JPY to rise to 110.11, as the futures on the S&P 500 ticked higher hinting at risk reset in the financial markets.
The US equities fell on Tuesday after Apple Inc said its revenue will be hit due to coronavirus. As a result, USD/JPY had dropped to a low of 109.66.
Bulls need further gains
While the recovery from 109.66 to 110.11 is encouraging, the pair is still trading within the range of last week’s Doji candle, meaning the market is still indecisive and the immediate outlook is neutral.
A break above 110.29 (January high) is needed to confirm breakout or continuation of the rally from the August 2019 low of 104.45.
Alternatively, a move below last week’s low of 109.56 would mean the period of indecision has ended in victory for the bears and could yield a deeper drop toward support at 108.30.
Weekly chart
Trend: Neutral
Technical levels
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|110.04
|Today Daily Change
|0.18
|Today Daily Change %
|0.16
|Today daily open
|109.86
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|109.48
|Daily SMA50
|109.39
|Daily SMA100
|108.98
|Daily SMA200
|108.38
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|109.95
|Previous Daily Low
|109.66
|Previous Weekly High
|110.14
|Previous Weekly Low
|109.56
|Previous Monthly High
|110.29
|Previous Monthly Low
|107.65
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|109.77
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|109.84
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|109.69
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|109.53
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|109.41
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|109.98
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|110.11
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|110.27
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
