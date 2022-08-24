- USD/JPY takes offers to refresh intraday low during a two-day pullback from monthly high.
- Fortnight-old ascending trend line, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level limit further declines.
- 200-SMA, five-week-long horizontal support appears a tough nut to crack for bears.
- Monthly high guards recovery moves ahead of July’s peak.
USD/JPY portrays a two-day downtrend, after refreshing the monthly peak, as it refreshes the daily low around 136.35 heading into Wednesday’s European session.
In doing so, the yen pair traces the pullback in RSI (14) and the bearish MACD signals to keep intraday sellers hopeful.
However, an upward sloping support line from August 11, near 136.15, restricts the immediate downside of the pair.
Following that, the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the July-August south-run, near the 136.00 threshold.
It’s worth noting, however, that a convergence of the 200-SMA and a horizontal area comprising multiple levels marked since July 22, around 135.60-70, seems the notable challenge for USD/JPY bears.
Meanwhile, recovery moves may initially aim for the daily high surrounding the 137.00 round figure before challenging the monthly peak marked the previous day near 137.65.
In a case where USD/JPY bulls keep reins past 137.65, the late July swing high near 138.90 and the previous monthly top near 139.40 could probe buyers targeting the 140.00 psychological magnet.
USD/JPY: Four-hour chart
Trend: Recovery expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|136.49
|Today Daily Change
|-0.33
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.24%
|Today daily open
|136.82
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|134.49
|Daily SMA50
|135.56
|Daily SMA100
|132.26
|Daily SMA200
|124.02
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|137.71
|Previous Daily Low
|135.81
|Previous Weekly High
|137.23
|Previous Weekly Low
|132.56
|Previous Monthly High
|139.39
|Previous Monthly Low
|132.5
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|136.54
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|136.99
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|135.85
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|134.88
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|133.95
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|137.75
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|138.68
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|139.65
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
