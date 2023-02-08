Share:
  • USD/JPY registers minuscule gains as the Asian session starts after a 0.25% gain on Wednesday.
  • USD/JPY: To remain range-bound, trapped within the 20/50-day EMAs.

USD/JPY capped its losses at around the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) on Wednesday and is testing the January 18 daily high of 131.57 as Thursday’s Asian session begins. The USD/JPY is trading at 131.37 after hitting the 20-day EMA at around 130.70.

USD/JPY Price Analysis: Technical outlook

From a daily chart perspective, the USD/JPY entered a consolidation phase following Tuesday’s intervention by Japanese authorities in the FX space. The USD/JPY would likely finish the week trading within the 20/50-day EMAs, each at 130.70-132.72, respectively, amidst the lack of a market-moving event in the financial markets.

Nonetheless, oscillators like the Relative Strength Index (RSI) remain in bullish territory, though a flat slope suggests indecision amongst USD/JPY traders. The Rate of Change (RoC) portrays a scenario of bearish continuation.

If the USD/JPY aims higher, it will face key resistance levels. First, the 132.00 psychological level, followed by the 50-day EMA at 132.72, ahead of the 133.00 figure. On the other hand, a bearish continuation would send the USD/JPY sliding towards 131.00. Break below, and the 20-day EMA would be tested at 130.70. A breach of the latter will expose the 130.00 psychological level.

USDJPY meandering around 131.30s

USD/JPY key technical levels

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 131.41
Today Daily Change 0.32
Today Daily Change % 0.24
Today daily open 131.09
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 129.84
Daily SMA50 132.53
Daily SMA100 138.55
Daily SMA200 136.8
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 132.71
Previous Daily Low 130.48
Previous Weekly High 131.2
Previous Weekly Low 128.08
Previous Monthly High 134.78
Previous Monthly Low 127.22
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 131.33
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 131.86
Daily Pivot Point S1 130.14
Daily Pivot Point S2 129.19
Daily Pivot Point S3 127.9
Daily Pivot Point R1 132.38
Daily Pivot Point R2 133.66
Daily Pivot Point R3 134.61

 

 

