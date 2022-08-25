- USD/JPY meets with a fresh supply on Thursday amid broad-based USD weakness.
- The Fed-BoJ policy divergence should continue to act as a tailwind for the major.
- The technical set-up also favours bulls and supports prospects for some dip-buying.
The USD/JPY pair comes under some renewed selling pressure on Thursday and slips back below the mid-136.00s during the mid-European session. The pair is currently hovering around the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the recent rally witnessed over the past two weeks or so.
The US dollar hits a one-week high amid some repositioning trade ahead of the Jackson Hole Symposium and turns out to be a key factor exerting downward pressure on the USD/JPY pair. Bearish traders further take cues from a softer tone surrounding the US Treasury bond yields, though the Fed-BoJ policy divergence should help limit any further losses for the major.
The positive outlook is reinforced by the fact that technical indicators on the daily chart are still holding comfortably in bullish territory. Hence, any subsequent downfall is more likely to attract some buyers near the 136.00 mark. This is closely followed by the weekly low, around the 135.80 region and the 135.65-135.55 resistance breakpoint, now turned support.
The latter marks a confluence - comprising the 50-day SMA and the 38.2% Fibo. level - and should act as a strong base for the USD/JPY pair. A convincing break below would suggest that a two-week-old positive trend has run out of steam and set the stage for further losses. The USD/JPY pair might then slide to the 135.00 psychological mark en route to the 50% Fibo. level.
On the flip side, the 137.00-137.10 region seems to have emerged as immediate resistance. Sustained strength beyond has the potential to lift the USD/JPY pair back towards the monthly high, around the 137.70 area. Some follow-through buying would be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders and set the stage for an extension of the positive move beyond the 138.00 mark.
USD/JPY daily chart
Key levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|136.49
|Today Daily Change
|-0.63
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.46
|Today daily open
|137.12
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|134.52
|Daily SMA50
|135.63
|Daily SMA100
|132.39
|Daily SMA200
|124.13
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|137.24
|Previous Daily Low
|136.18
|Previous Weekly High
|137.23
|Previous Weekly Low
|132.56
|Previous Monthly High
|139.39
|Previous Monthly Low
|132.5
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|136.84
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|136.58
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|136.45
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|135.78
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|135.38
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|137.52
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|137.92
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|138.59
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
