USD/JPY Price Analysis: Remains confined in a range below multi-month highs, BoJ awaited

- USD/JPY remains confined in a range held since the beginning of this week.
- The formation of a rectangle marks a brief pause in the recent bullish trend.
- Investors now await BoJ policy decision before positioning for the next leg up.
The USD/JPY pair traded with a mild positive bias through the mid-European session and was last seen hovering around the 109.00 mark.
The uptick, however, lacked any strong follow-through and the pair, so far, remains below the multi-month tops set earlier this week. Investors now seemed reluctant to place aggressive bets, rather preferred to wait on the sidelines ahead of the BoJ policy decision on Friday.
From a technical perspective, the pair has been confined in a trading band since the beginning of this week. The range-bound price action constitutes the formation of a rectangle on short-term charts, which is a continuation pattern that marks a brief pause in the trend.
Given the recent strong rally of over 650 pips from January 2021 swing lows, this might be categorized as a consolidation phase amid overbought conditions. Nevertheless, the USD/JPY pair seems set to prolong its bullish trajectory and continue scaling higher in the near-term.
That said, it will still be prudent to wait for a sustained break through the trading range hurdle, around the 109.25-30 region before positioning for the next leg up. The USD/JPY pair might then accelerate the move towards reclaiming the key 110.00 psychological mark.
On the flip side, any meaningful slide is more likely to be seen as a buying opportunity near the 108.80-75 region. The latter marks the lower boundary of the weekly range set earlier this Thursday, which if broken decisively might prompt some long-unwinding trade.
Some follow-through below the 108.30 region will reaffirm that the USD/JPY pair has topped out in the near-term and accelerate the slide towards the 108.00 mark. The corrective pullback could get extended towards the 107.00 level with some intermediate support near the 107.30 area.
USD/JPY 1-hourly chart
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|109.08
|Today Daily Change
|0.24
|Today Daily Change %
|0.22
|Today daily open
|108.84
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|107.36
|Daily SMA50
|105.61
|Daily SMA100
|104.82
|Daily SMA200
|105.46
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|109.32
|Previous Daily Low
|108.74
|Previous Weekly High
|109.24
|Previous Weekly Low
|108.28
|Previous Monthly High
|106.69
|Previous Monthly Low
|104.41
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|108.97
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|109.1
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|108.61
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|108.39
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|108.03
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|109.19
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|109.55
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|109.78
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats ahead of Lagarde's speech
EUR/USD trades around 1.1950, reversing some of the post-FOMC rise towards 1.20. The Fed pledged to keep loose policy for longer. A speech by ECB President Lagarde and US economic data awaited.
GBP/USD slips as US yields rise, ahead of BOE
GBP/USD has dropped from the highs above 1.40 after US ten-year yields jumped to 1.70% in a counter move to the Fed's dovish decision. The BOE is set to leave rates unchanged and acknowledge better prospects.
XAU/USD defends $1730 despite surging Treasury yields
Gold attempts a tepid bounce above $1730 after a knee-jerk slide. A sudden upsurge in the Treasury yields tempered gold’s upside. XAU/USD holds onto 100-HMA ahead of the US economic data.
Cardano: Bearish technical pattern risks massive downswing
Cardano’s listing on Coinbase Pro early this week was the main catalyst for the massive gains posted. The upcoming smart contract token recovered from the dip marginally under $1. The MACD indicator has a bullish impulse, suggesting that bulls are not ready to give up control.
Boeing Co soars as the world inches closer to travel reopening
NYSE:BA gains 3.28% as markets whipsaw after Federal Reserve announcement. Boeing aircraft sales outpace order cancellations for the first time since 2019.