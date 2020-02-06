USD/JPY Price Analysis: Refreshes two-week high above 61.8% Fibonacci

  • USD/JPY holds onto recovery gains from 200-day SMA.
  • A descending trend line from May, an upward sloping resistance line since November in focus.
  • Sustained break of the key Fibonacci level, bullish MACD favor further upside.

USD/JPY extends the four-day-old winning streak to 109.90 during early Thursday. The pair stays on the front foot after clearing 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of its April-August 2019 fall whereas bullish MACD signal portrays the strength of upside momentum.

While 110.00 round-figure could offer immediate resistance to the pair, a falling trend line since May 21, 2019, near 110.25, gains the major attention of buyers.

Additionally, the pair’s upward trajectory beyond 110.25 could aim for a rising trend line that connects the tops marked in the last three months, at 110.55.

On the flip side, sellers will refrain from entry unless prices slip below 109.53, comprising 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, on a daily closing basis.

Even so, 50% Fibonacci retracement and 200-day SMA, around 108.65 and 108.38, can keep further declines questionable.

USD/JPY daily chart

Trend: Bullish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 109.88
Today Daily Change 5 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.05%
Today daily open 109.83
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 109.5
Daily SMA50 109.22
Daily SMA100 108.78
Daily SMA200 108.4
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 109.85
Previous Daily Low 109.3
Previous Weekly High 109.28
Previous Weekly Low 108.31
Previous Monthly High 110.29
Previous Monthly Low 107.65
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 109.64
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 109.51
Daily Pivot Point S1 109.47
Daily Pivot Point S2 109.12
Daily Pivot Point S3 108.93
Daily Pivot Point R1 110.02
Daily Pivot Point R2 110.2
Daily Pivot Point R3 110.56

 

 

