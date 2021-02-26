USD/JPY Price Analysis: Refreshes multi-month tops near mid-106.00s, bullish bias remains

- USD/JPY attracted some dip-buying on Friday and turned positive for the straight session.
- The set-up supports prospects for a move towards the channel hurdle near the 105.75 area.
- Any weakness below the 106.00 mark might still be seen as an opportunity for bullish traders.
The USD/JPY pair reversed an early dip to the 105.85 region and turned positive for the fourth consecutive session on Friday. The momentum pushed the pair to fresh five-month tops, around mid-106.00s during the first half of the European session.
Looking at the technical picture, the recent move up from YTD lows has been along an upward sloping channel. The ascending trend-channel formation points to a well-established short-term bullish trend and supports prospects for additional gains.
The constructive outlook is reinforced by oscillators on the daily chart, which are holding in the bullish territory and still far from being in the overbought zone. Hence, a subsequent strength towards the trend-channel resistance, near the 106.75 region, looks a distinct possibility.
A sustained move beyond mark a fresh bullish breakout and set the stage for a further near-term appreciating move. The USD/JPY pair might then accelerate the momentum towards the 107.00 mark en-route the next hurdle near the 107.55-60 supply zone.
On the flip side, the 106.00 mark now seems to protect the immediate downside. Any subsequent slide might continue to attract some dip-buying near the 105.85-80 region. This should help limit the fall near the very important 200-day SMA, around the 105.40 area.
The latter is closely followed by the trend-channel support, around the 105.15 region. Failure to defend the mentioned support, leading to a subsequent breakthrough the key 105.00 psychological mark will negate the near-term bullish outlook.
USD/JPY daily chart
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|106.36
|Today Daily Change
|0.09
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08
|Today daily open
|106.27
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|105.28
|Daily SMA50
|104.28
|Daily SMA100
|104.39
|Daily SMA200
|105.46
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|106.4
|Previous Daily Low
|105.82
|Previous Weekly High
|106.22
|Previous Weekly Low
|104.92
|Previous Monthly High
|104.94
|Previous Monthly Low
|102.59
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|106.18
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|106.05
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|105.93
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|105.59
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|105.35
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|106.5
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|106.74
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|107.08
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends losses below 1.2150 amid sour market mood
EUR/USD has extended its falls under 1.2150 as the risk-off mood and elevated US bond yields favor the dollar. The EU is pressing to accelerate its vaccination campaign. President Biden's stimulus bill ran into a snag. The Fed's preferred inflation measure and end-of-month flows are eyed.
GBP/USD tumbles toward 1.39 as the dollar storms the board
GBP/USD has fallen sharply, trading above 1.39 but some 300 pips under the weekly highs. The US dollar picks up bids as the bond market rout seems to resume. BOE Governor Bailey expects a negative first quarter for the economy.
XAU/USD drops to fresh eight-month lows, inching closer to $1750 level
Gold remained under some selling pressure on the last trading day of the week. A broad-based USD strength weighing on the dollar-denominated commodity. The risk-off mood did little to impress bulls or lend any support to the XAU/USD.
Dogecoin bullish failure could cause a 20%-to-40% correction
Dogecoin price has dipped under support at $0.055, opening up the possibility of a steeper correction. Transactional data shows investors who purchased 20.70 billion DOGE from $0.050 to $0.055 are underwater.
US Dollar Index climbs to session tops near 90.50, looks to data
The greenback, when measured by the US Dollar Index (DXY), regains composure and reclaims the 90.00 barrier and (well) above at the end of the week.