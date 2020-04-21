USD/JPY Price Analysis: Refreshes daily tops, bulls challenge 200-hour SMA

- USD/JPY attracts some dip-buying near 107.30 area and refreshes session tops.
- The technical set-up favours bulls and supports prospects for additional gains.
The USD/JPY pair reversed an early dip to the 107.30 region and refreshed daily tops during the early North-American session, albeit struggled to make it through 200-hour SMA.
Given last week's sustained move beyond a 3-1/2-week-old descending trend-line, the emergence of dip-buying supports prospects for a further near-term appreciating move.
The constructive outlook is further supported by sustained buying around the USD and reinforced by the fact that oscillators on the 1-hourly chart have been gaining some traction.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on 4-hourly/daily charts are yet to gain any meaningful positive momentum and thus, warrant some caution before placing aggressive bullish bets.
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some follow-through strength beyond the 107.80 region (200-hour SMA) to confirm the near-term bullish bias amid the prevailing risk-off mood.
Any subsequent move up is likely to confront a stiff resistance near the 108.00-108.10 region, above which the pair seems all set to aim towards reclaiming the 109.00 round-figure mark.
On the flip side, the 107.30 horizontal zone might continue to protect the immediate downside, which is followed by monthly lows support near the 106.95-90 region.
Failure to defend the mentioned support levels might prompt some aggressive technical selling and turn the pair vulnerable to test sub-106.00 levels in the near-term.
USD/JPY 1-hourly chart
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|107.67
|Today Daily Change
|0.05
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05
|Today daily open
|107.62
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|108.41
|Daily SMA50
|108.51
|Daily SMA100
|108.88
|Daily SMA200
|108.33
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|107.95
|Previous Daily Low
|107.49
|Previous Weekly High
|108.52
|Previous Weekly Low
|106.93
|Previous Monthly High
|111.72
|Previous Monthly Low
|101.18
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|107.77
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|107.67
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|107.42
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|107.23
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|106.96
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|107.88
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|108.14
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|108.34
