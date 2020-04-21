USD/JPY Price Analysis: Refreshes daily tops, bulls challenge 200-hour SMA

  • USD/JPY attracts some dip-buying near 107.30 area and refreshes session tops.
  • The technical set-up favours bulls and supports prospects for additional gains.

The USD/JPY pair reversed an early dip to the 107.30 region and refreshed daily tops during the early North-American session, albeit struggled to make it through 200-hour SMA.

Given last week's sustained move beyond a 3-1/2-week-old descending trend-line, the emergence of dip-buying supports prospects for a further near-term appreciating move.

The constructive outlook is further supported by sustained buying around the USD and reinforced by the fact that oscillators on the 1-hourly chart have been gaining some traction.

Meanwhile, technical indicators on 4-hourly/daily charts are yet to gain any meaningful positive momentum and thus, warrant some caution before placing aggressive bullish bets.

Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some follow-through strength beyond the 107.80 region (200-hour SMA) to confirm the near-term bullish bias amid the prevailing risk-off mood.

Any subsequent move up is likely to confront a stiff resistance near the 108.00-108.10 region, above which the pair seems all set to aim towards reclaiming the 109.00 round-figure mark.

On the flip side, the 107.30 horizontal zone might continue to protect the immediate downside, which is followed by monthly lows support near the 106.95-90 region.

Failure to defend the mentioned support levels might prompt some aggressive technical selling and turn the pair vulnerable to test sub-106.00 levels in the near-term.

Technical levels to watch

USD/JPY

Today last price 107.67
Today Daily Change 0.05
Today Daily Change % 0.05
Today daily open 107.62
 
Daily SMA20 108.41
Daily SMA50 108.51
Daily SMA100 108.88
Daily SMA200 108.33
 
Previous Daily High 107.95
Previous Daily Low 107.49
Previous Weekly High 108.52
Previous Weekly Low 106.93
Previous Monthly High 111.72
Previous Monthly Low 101.18
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 107.77
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 107.67
Daily Pivot Point S1 107.42
Daily Pivot Point S2 107.23
Daily Pivot Point S3 106.96
Daily Pivot Point R1 107.88
Daily Pivot Point R2 108.14
Daily Pivot Point R3 108.34

 

 

