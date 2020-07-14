USD/JPY Price Analysis: Recedes from monthly resistance line towards 107.00

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/JPY defies the previous day’s pause to three-day losing streak.
  • An upward sloping trend line from June 23 lures the bears.
  • Bulls can aim for 108.00 beyond the said trend line.

USD/JPY drops to 107.16, down 0.12% on a day, while heading into the European open on Tuesday. The pair recently reversed from a two-week-old falling trend line. In doing so, the quote defies Monday’s gains, the biggest in the month.

Considering the normal conditions of RSI, coupled with the strength of the short-term resistance line, the sellers seem to target 107.00 ahead of eyeing a visit to a three-week-long rising support line, at 106.70.

Although trading momentum is likely to respect the said support below 107.00, any further downside could recall the late-June bottom around 106.08.

Alternatively, the pair’s successful break above the immediate resistance line, at 107.35 now, enables the buyers to challenge 107.80 before aiming 50% Fibonacci retracement level of 108.00.

Further, the pair’s extended rise past-108.00 can linger unless crossing 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 108.40.

USD/JPY four-hour chart

Trend: Further weakness expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 107.17
Today Daily Change -0.13
Today Daily Change % -0.12%
Today daily open 107.3
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 107.23
Daily SMA50 107.43
Daily SMA100 107.65
Daily SMA200 108.4
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 107.32
Previous Daily Low 106.79
Previous Weekly High 107.79
Previous Weekly Low 106.64
Previous Monthly High 109.85
Previous Monthly Low 106.08
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 107.12
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 106.99
Daily Pivot Point S1 106.95
Daily Pivot Point S2 106.6
Daily Pivot Point S3 106.42
Daily Pivot Point R1 107.48
Daily Pivot Point R2 107.66
Daily Pivot Point R3 108.01

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD hovers around 0.7000 ahead of Australian employment data

AUD/USD hovers around 0.7000 ahead of Australian employment data

Risk-appetite underpinned the Aussie, which surged to 0.7037 against its American rival, still trading alongside equities. Australian June employment data coming up next.

AUD/USD News

Gold prices march-on above a key support structure as inflation expectations ramp-up

Gold prices march-on above a key support structure as inflation expectations ramp-up

Gold has made a mark on the $1,800 level, holding the support structure above $1,786/90 on a retest and pulling in commitments from the bulls. Inflation expectations and uncertainties remain the core fundamentals of the outlook. 

Gold News

USD/JPY under pressure sub-107.00

USD/JPY under pressure sub-107.00

USD/JPY bounced once again from the 106.60 price zone, despite the better market mood, as speculative interest chose to sell the greenback. Bearish potential increases.

USD/JPY News

BTC/USD losing market dominance as altcoins rally

BTC/USD losing market dominance as altcoins rally

Bitcoin is losing all of its volatility while many altcoins are experiencing massive bull rallies to 2020-highs and even all-time highs.  Bitcoin’s dominance has dropped to 62% from a 69.6% high on May 15.

Read more

WTI OIL outlook: Oil dips after OPEC signaled easing in production curb; EIA crude stocks report in focus

WTI OIL outlook: Oil dips after OPEC signaled easing in production curb; EIA crude stocks report in focus

WTI oil price fell nearly $1 but remains above $40 level after OPEC+ announced that the group of top oil producers will ease record supply cut from August, as global economy recovers.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures