USD/JPY Price Analysis: Rebounds from the vicinity of a short-term ascending trend-channel support

- USD/JPY recovers around 75 pips from sub-107.00 levels and moves back closer to session tops.
- The set-up seems tilted in favour of bulls and support prospects for a further appreciating move.
The USD/JPY pair managed to recover a major part of its early slide to sub-107.00 levels and is currently placed just a few pips below the Asian session swing high, around mid-107.00s.
From a technical perspective, the recent recovery from multi-year lows has been along an ascending trend-channel formation and support prospects for a further near-term appreciating move.
This coupled with the fact that technical indicators on hourly charts have been gaining positive traction reinforces the constructive outlook on the back of a broad-based US dollar strength.
However, oscillators on the daily chart – though have been recovering from the bearish territory – are yet to catch up with the momentum and warrant some caution for aggressive bullish traders.
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying, possibly beyond the 107.70-80 supply zone, before traders start positioning for any further near-term appreciating move.
The pair then might surpass the 108.00 round-figure mark and aim towards testing last week's swing high, around mid-108.00s, before eventually darting towards the top end of the mentioned channel.
On the flip side, any meaningful pullback below the 107.00 round-figure mark might continue to attract some dip-buying near the 106.75 region, which if broken might negate the bullish outlook.
USD/JPY 1-hourly chart
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|107.48
|Today Daily Change
|-0.21
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.20
|Today daily open
|107.69
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|107.87
|Daily SMA50
|108.9
|Daily SMA100
|108.92
|Daily SMA200
|108.25
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|107.86
|Previous Daily Low
|105.87
|Previous Weekly High
|108.51
|Previous Weekly Low
|101.18
|Previous Monthly High
|112.23
|Previous Monthly Low
|107.51
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|107.1
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|106.63
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|106.42
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|105.14
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|104.42
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|108.42
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|109.14
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|110.41
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD breaks through 1.2000, nears 2019 low at 1.1957
Pound's notorious weakness continues, while demand for the greenback returns, as nothing seems enough to stop panic selling. The UK is mulling a £350 billion stimulus package.
EUR/USD pressured around 1.10 as global fiscal stimulus eyed
EUR/USD is trading around 1.10 after Tuesday's massive sell-off and as the dollar takes a breather. Germany is open to issuing euro-bonds and the US is contemplating a $1.2 trillion package to mitigate the economic fallout from coronavirus.
Cryptocurrencies: Safe-haven role under construction
The potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem is still far from being a mass adoption option. Only the progressive deterioration of economies based on fiat currencies will accelerate adoption.
WTI Oil falls below $26, lowest since 2003, amid the coronavirus crisis, price war
WTI Crude Oil has dropped to the lowest levels since 2003, below $26 per barrel. The coronavirus crisis is weighing on prospects for demand as people refrain from flying or driving amid lockdowns and border closures.
Cryptocurrencies: Safe-haven role under construction
The potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem is still far from being a mass adoption option. Only the progressive deterioration of economies based on fiat currencies will accelerate adoption.