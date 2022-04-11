- The Japanese yen weakened to its lower level in the year, as shown by the USD/JPY rising to 125.77.
- US Treasury yields keep advancing in the session as market players prepare for Fed’s aggressive tightening.
- USD/JPY Price Forecast: Negative divergence between price action/oscillators might open the door for a leg-down.
The USD/JPY recorded a new YTD high at 125.77 on Monday, although it was short of June’s 2015 high hit at 125.85. The pair extended gains for the seventh straight day, up to some 1.04% in the North American session. At the time of writing, the USD/JPY is trading at 125.51.
Elevated US Treasury yields underpin the dollar
A risk-off market mood has increased the appetite for safe-haven assets. In the case of the USD/JPY, the rise of US Treasury yields keeps the USD/JPY underpinned amidst the Bank of Japan’s pledge to an accommodative stance as it aims to achieve a 2% inflation target.
The US 10-year Treasury yield is gaining six basis points up at 2.784%, lifting the greenback. The US Dollar Index, which measures the buck’s value against a basket of six rivals, advances 0.04% and sits at 100.025.
Overnight, the USD/JPY opened around 124.00 and surged more than 100 pips, breaking above the 125.00 mark, followed by the breach of the previous YTD high at 125.10.
USD/JPY Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The USD/JPY rally recorded a new cycle high, but traders need to be aware of the Relative Strength Index (RSI). The RSI remains in overbought conditions, but the USD/JPY jump towards 125.77 failed to push the RSI above 87.29, a level reached when the price hit its previous 2022 YTD high at 125.10, meaning a negative divergence between the price action and oscillators would open the door for losses.
If that scenario plays out, the USD/JPY first support would be March 28 cycle high at 125.10. A decisive break would expose the April 5 daily high at 123.67, followed by March 24 daily high at 122.41.
If the pair continues to move upwards, the first resistance would be June 2015 cycle highs at 125.86. Once cleared, the next resistance would be 126.00, followed by April 2001 pivot high at 126.85.
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|125.51
|Today Daily Change
|1.23
|Today Daily Change %
|0.99
|Today daily open
|124.36
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|121.5
|Daily SMA50
|117.8
|Daily SMA100
|116.08
|Daily SMA200
|113.68
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|124.68
|Previous Daily Low
|123.67
|Previous Weekly High
|124.68
|Previous Weekly Low
|122.26
|Previous Monthly High
|125.1
|Previous Monthly Low
|114.65
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|124.29
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|124.05
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|123.79
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|123.23
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|122.78
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|124.8
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|125.24
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|125.81
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
