USD/JPY Price Analysis: Probing critical hurdle amid bullish crossover, RSI

- USD/JPY challenges key resistance near 105.00.
- US dollar remains bid amid a flight to safety, T-yields fall.
- Bullish crossover as well as RSI on 1H chart keeps buyers hopeful.
USD/JPY bounces-off strong support near the 104.65 region to challenge the 105 level on Monday, helped by the recovery in the US dollar across the board amid a flight to safety.
Surging coronavirus cases in Europe and the US remain a cause for concerns for the investors, as they seek safety in the world’s reserve currency, the greenback.
However, the further upside could remain elusive amid a 3% sell-off in the Treasury yields, as risk-aversion also lifts the demand for the US Treasuries across the curve.
The same is being depicted by the hourly chart, as the price struggles to take on the upside while it teases an ascending triangle breakout.
Bulls need acceptance above 104.94, the confluence of the bearish 100-hourly moving average (HMA) and the horizontal trendline resistance, to validate the pattern, opening doors towards the 200-HMA at 105.14.
The hourly Relative Strength Index (RSI) stays well above the midline, suggesting that there is more room for gains. Meanwhile, the 21 and 50-HMAs bullish crossover also adds credence to the upside bias in the near-term.
To the downside, the immediate cushion is placed at 104.75, where the 21 and 50-HMA lie. A drop below which could put the ascending trendline support of 104.68 at risk.
USD/JPY: Hourly chart
USD/JPY: Additional levels
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|104.89
|Today Daily Change
|0.10
|Today Daily Change %
|0.10
|Today daily open
|104.78
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|105.42
|Daily SMA50
|105.61
|Daily SMA100
|106.2
|Daily SMA200
|107.25
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|104.94
|Previous Daily Low
|104.55
|Previous Weekly High
|105.75
|Previous Weekly Low
|104.34
|Previous Monthly High
|106.55
|Previous Monthly Low
|104
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|104.7
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|104.79
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|104.57
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|104.36
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|104.18
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|104.96
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|105.15
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|105.35
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
