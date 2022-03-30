- The USD/JPY is trimming gains for the second consecutive day, down 300-pips since Tuesday.
- A dismal market mood, a softer greenback, and falling US bond yields boosted the prospects of the yen.
- USD/JPY Price Forecast: Faced solid support around 121.20s, which lifted the pair towards 122.00.
The Japanese yen extends its gains for the second straight day as the USD/JPY pair retreats from multi-year highs around 125.00, on a dismal market mood and Japanese month-end-flows. At the time of writing, the USD/JPY is trading at 121.89.
On Wednesday, the market sentiment turned sour on the Kremlin’s remarks that even though Ukraine has put demands down on paper, they don’t see anything really promising and stated that there’s much work ahead.
Aside from this, the greenback has remained soft for two consecutive trading sessions, with the US Dollar Index, down 0.58%, sitting at 97.836, a headwind for the USD/JPY. US Treasury yields remain on the back foot, with the 10-year US T-note at 2.352%, down four basis points.
Overnight, the USD/JPY began the Asian session above 123.20 but dove towards the 200-hour simple moving average (SMA) at 121.25, a price level that found buyers, which lifted the pair towards the 121.90ish region.
USD/JPY Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The USD/JPY is upward biased, despite the 300-pip retracement from 125.00s. Nevertheless, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) just got out of overbought conditions at 68.94, a signal that could push the pair higher. However, it would need a daily close above 122.00 in the event of relaunching another test towards the YTD highs above 125.00.
If that scenario plays out, the USD/JPY first resistance would be 122.00. Breach of the latter would expose March 25 to 122.43 daily high, followed by the 123.00 mark, which once cleared would pave the way towards 125.10.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|121.89
|Today Daily Change
|-0.97
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.79
|Today daily open
|122.88
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|118.57
|Daily SMA50
|116.42
|Daily SMA100
|115.37
|Daily SMA200
|113.19
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|124.3
|Previous Daily Low
|121.98
|Previous Weekly High
|122.44
|Previous Weekly Low
|119.1
|Previous Monthly High
|116.34
|Previous Monthly Low
|114.16
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|122.87
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|123.42
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|121.8
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|120.73
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|119.48
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|124.13
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|125.38
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|126.46
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
