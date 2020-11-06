USD/JPY Price Analysis: Plummets to fresh multi-month lows, bears eyeing 103.00 mark

- USD/JPY added to the previous day’s losses below a descending triangle support.
- Slightly oversold conditions warrant some caution for bears ahead of NFP report.
- Any recovery attempt might be seen as a selling opportunity and remain capped.
The USD/JPY pair failed to capitalize on its early attempted recovery move, instead met with some fresh supply near the 103.75 region and added to the previous day's losses. The downward trajectory extended through the mid-European session and dragged the pair to its lowest level since March 12, around the 103.20-15 region in the last hour.
The overnight slide below the 104.00 round-figure mark confirmed a near-term bearish breakthrough a descending triangle support and prompted some follow-through technical selling amid sustained USD weakness. Apart from this, a softer risk tone in the equity markets benefitted the safe-haven Japanese yen and further contributed to the ongoing downfall.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on hourly/daily charts are already flashing slightly oversold conditions and warrant some caution before placing fresh bets. Investors might also be reluctant to position for big movements on the back of the uncertain US political environment and ahead of the release of the closely-watched US monthly jobs report.
Hence, any subsequent fall is more likely to find decent support near the 103.00 round-figure mark. That said, some follow-through selling below the mentioned level should pave the way for a further decline. The USD/JPY pair might then turn vulnerable to prolong the bearish trend and accelerate the slide further towards testing the 102.35-30 support zone.
On the flip side, any meaningful recovery attempt might now be seen as a selling opportunity near mid-103.00s. This is closely followed by daily swing highs, around the 103.75 region and the 104.00 support breakpoint, which should act as a stiff hurdle and cap the upside for the USD/JPY pair, at least for the time being.
USD/JPY daily chart
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|103.26
|Today Daily Change
|-0.29
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.28
|Today daily open
|103.55
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|104.89
|Daily SMA50
|105.34
|Daily SMA100
|105.94
|Daily SMA200
|107.03
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|104.57
|Previous Daily Low
|103.44
|Previous Weekly High
|105.06
|Previous Weekly Low
|104.03
|Previous Monthly High
|106.11
|Previous Monthly Low
|104.03
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|103.87
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|104.14
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|103.14
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|102.73
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|102.01
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|104.27
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|104.98
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|105.39
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
