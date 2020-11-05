USD/JPY Price Analysis: Plummets to fresh multi-month lows, around 103.60 level

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • USD/JPY witnessed some aggressive selling on Thursday and dived to its lowest level since March.
  • A sustained break below the 104.00 mark now supports prospects for an extension of the downfall.
  • Attempted recovery move might now be seen as an opportunity to initiate fresh bearish positions.

The USD/JPY pair continued losing ground through the early North American session and tumbled to its lowest level since March 12, around the 103.60 region in the last hour. Given the overnight rejection slide from 50-day SMA, a convincing break through the 104.00 mark was seen as a key trigger for bearish traders and aggravated the selling pressure.

However, extremely oversold conditions on the 1-hourly chart held traders from placing fresh bearish bets and helped limit any further losses, at least for the time being. Investors also seemed reluctant and might now prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of the latest FOMC monetary policy decision, scheduled to be announced later during the US session.

That said, the near-term bias seems tilted firmly in favour of bearish traders and supports prospects for an extension of the downward trajectory. Hence, any attempted recovery back towards the 104.00 support breakpoint might now be seen as a selling opportunity. The USD/JPY pair seems more likely to slide further towards testing the 103.00 round-figure mark.

Conversely, movement beyond the mentioned support-turned-resistance might trigger a short-covering bounce towards the 104.75-80 supply zone. This is closely followed by the key 105.00 psychological mark and the overnight swing highs, around the 105.40 region, which if cleared decisively will negate any near-term bearish bias for the USD/JPY pair.

USD/JPY daily chart

fxsoriginal

Technical levels to watch

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 103.79
Today Daily Change -0.73
Today Daily Change % -0.70
Today daily open 104.52
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 105.02
Daily SMA50 105.4
Daily SMA100 105.98
Daily SMA200 107.06
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 105.35
Previous Daily Low 104.15
Previous Weekly High 105.06
Previous Weekly Low 104.03
Previous Monthly High 106.11
Previous Monthly Low 104.03
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 104.61
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 104.89
Daily Pivot Point S1 104
Daily Pivot Point S2 103.48
Daily Pivot Point S3 102.8
Daily Pivot Point R1 105.19
Daily Pivot Point R2 105.87
Daily Pivot Point R3 106.39

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

