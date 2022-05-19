- A combination of factors prompted aggressive selling around USD/JPY on Thursday.
- The prevalent risk-off environment provided a strong boost to the safe-haven JPY.
- A steep fall in the US bond yields weighed on the USD and added to the selling bias.
The USD/JPY pair struggled to capitalize on its early positive move and witnessed a turnaround from the 129.00 neighbourhood on Thursday. The sharp intraday fall - marking the second successive day of a negative move - dragged spot prices to a fresh monthly low, around the 127.00 mark during the early North American session.
Growing worries about softening global economic growth continued weighing on investors' sentiment and triggered a fresh wave of a risk-aversion trade. This was evident from a sea of red across the equity markets, which boosted demand for the traditional safe-haven Japanese yen and exerted heavy downward pressure on the USD/JPY pair.
The anti-risk flow led to a steep decline in the US Treasury bond yields, which prompted aggressive US dollar selling and further contributed to the heavily offered tone around the USD/JPY pair. The downward trajectory could further be attributed to some technical selling on a sustained break below the 128.00 round-figure mark.
Subsequent weakness below the 127.50 area (previous monthly low), coinciding with the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of the 121.28-131.35 rally, could be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders. Some follow-through selling below the 127.00 round-figure mark will reaffirm the negative outlook and pave the way for further losses.
The USD/JPY pair might then accelerate the fall towards testing the next relevant support marked by the 50% Fibo. level, around the 126.25 region, before eventually dropping to the 126.00 handle. The corrective slide could further get extended towards the key 125.00 psychological mark, which should act as a near-term base for spot prices.
On the flip side, attempted recovery back above the 127.50 support breakpoint (38.2% Fibo. level) could now be seen as a selling opportunity. This, in turn, should cap the USD/JPY pair near the 128.00 mark, which is followed by resistance near the 128.30 region. A convincing breakthrough the latter should allow bulls to aim back to reclaim the 129.00 mark.
USD/JPY 4-hour chart
Key levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|129.2
|Today Daily Change
|-0.24
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.19
|Today daily open
|129.44
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|129.3
|Daily SMA50
|125
|Daily SMA100
|120.03
|Daily SMA200
|116.17
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|129.78
|Previous Daily Low
|128.83
|Previous Weekly High
|131.35
|Previous Weekly Low
|127.52
|Previous Monthly High
|131.26
|Previous Monthly Low
|121.67
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|129.42
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|129.19
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|128.92
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|128.4
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|127.96
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|129.87
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|130.3
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|130.82
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
